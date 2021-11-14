Who is Bobby Jolly? Case intensifies as detectives inform Chris Daughtry of daughter Hannah's homicide

American Idol star Chris Daughtry recently postponed multiple tour dates given the sudden death of step-daughter Hannah Price. As per reports, she was found dead at her Tennessee residence on Friday, November 12.

According to a TMZ source, Price's death was a homicide, as per the detectives. Meanwhile, a statement, since deleted, on Facebook from Chris Daughtry's family read:

"Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."

Daughtry took to Instagram to share the loss of his step-daughter.

He shared a snap of Price and wrote:

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken...We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah, and it's another huge hit to our family...Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Chris Daughtry still processing the tragic loss

Authorities arrested Price's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, on Friday in connection with the case. He was reportedly taken into custody at Fentress County jail. Like Price, Jolly is reportedly around 25.

As of now, Jolly has not officially been named a suspect in Price's murder.

Price and Jolly's previous run-in with the law

Chris Daughtry's late daughter Hannah Price with Bobby Jolly (Image via Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

According to WATE-TV, Price and Jolly were charged with aggravated assault resulting from road rage on April 23 in Tennessee. The report stated that the two were involved in a hit-and-run where they used a gun to intimidate the other party in the dispute.

The driver of the other vehicle claimed that Jolly, who was driving, shot at him. Meanwhile, both admitted using a gun for intimidation when highway patrol officers pulled them over. However, they denied firing it. A search of their vehicle turned up a .22-caliber rifle.

Recent tragedies in Hannah Price's life

Before she was found dead on Friday, Price faced many hardships. In March 2018, she lost her biological father, Randall Scott Price, to suicide. A few months later, some Tennessee gang members shot Price in the face during a conflict. Following this, she required eye surgery and was left with a prosthetic eye.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

25-year-old Hannah Price is survived by her mother Deanna Daughtry and stepfather Chris Daughtry. As per reports, Price was the mother of two children.

Edited by Srijan Sen