Who is Katie Peterson? All about Jesse McCartney's wife as couple get married

Singer and actor Jesse McCartney recently tied the knot with Katie Peterson on October 23. The ceremony was held at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California.

McCartney was seen in a Brioni tuxedo with mother-of-pearl cuff links and a cream-colored shirt, while Peterson wore a Galia Lahav couture dress with champagne-colored Jimmy Choos. While coming out, she was holding a Fionna Floral bouquet of dusty rose-colored roses, eucalyptus, dusty miller, and green filler.

The couple chose a barn-like structure for the wedding and consulted wedding planners Sharon Sacks and Robin Holt to get all the details. Peterson said she was impressed by the magical quality of the place since McCartney gifted it to her on her birthday.

The event was attended by around 147 guests, including people like singer Hunter Hayes, actors Jonathan Sadowski, Paul James, and Jacob Zachar. Jesse McCartney looked after the music to be used for the occasion and bought a 15-piece wedding band from Elan Artists.

Apart from the seasonal appetizers, the guests enjoyed a beautiful wedding cake from Angelina’s Bakery and homemade sorbet and a cigar roller was present rolling cigars.

Who is Jesse McCartney’s wife?

Jesse McCartney’s wife, Katie Peterson, is a well-known actress, producer, YouTuber, and writer. She has appeared on shows like Major Crimes, Graceland, and more.

Being an online influencer, she has a self-made brand, Rebel Blonde. She posts creative lifestyles, southern-style cooking recipes, and more. She is active on Instagram and has more than 30,000 followers.

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image via Getty Images)

She was born on June 19, 1987, in Boca Raton, Florida to Paul Peterson Sr and Karen Peterson. Her father is the owner of a wholesale florist business.

Katie did her schooling at Pope John Paul II High School and completed her graduation with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and Spanish from the University of Mississippi.

Katie Peterson has been in a relationship with Jesse McCartney for a long time. They made their relationship public in 2013 and got engaged in September 2019. Two days before their engagement, they celebrated their anniversary.

