Luenell’s viral Instagram Live video takes the internet by storm

Luenell is garnering mass attention online after her latest Instagram Live. The 62-year-old conducted a live session on Instagram to engage in a conversation with a few prison inmates.

In the now-viral clip, the comedian can be seen briefly exposing herself in front of the men talking to her. Following the action, the actor-comedian burst into laughter, leaving the audience and the prison inmates completely surprised.

Luenell also took to Instagram to react to the viral clip and said:

“Since y’all pretty h*** don’t wanna show my d**gs in the click no love Luenell came through.”

The Hotel Transylvania 2 actor is known for her witty sense of humor. She is often appreciated for being her true self in front of the camera. Luenell maintained her usual cheeky stance as she made the audience on her Instagram Live laugh with her latest move.

Meet Luenell as she leaves Twitter abuzz for viral IG live

The American comedian and actor rose to fame with her remarkable portrayal of “Luenell" in the 2006 comedy film Borat, opposite Sacha Baron Cohen.

Born in Tollete, Arkansas, Luenell grew up with seven siblings in Northern California. She attended Castro Valley High School and currently resides in Los Angeles.

The star started her career with appearances on Soul Beat TV alongside African-American journalist Chauncey Bailey.

She went on to bag several prominent film and TV roles, including Taken 2, Hotel Transylvania, That’s My Boy, A Star is Born, Never Die Alone, American Hustle, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Middle and Black Dynamite, among others.

The celebrity performed as a stand-up comedian on TV Guide’s Stand-Up Stilettos and Snoop Dog’s Bad Girls of Comedy on Showtime. She has also conducted a two-year performance tour and continues to win over audiences with her comedy act.

In 2017, Luenell made headlines for her bold photo shoot with Penthouse Magazine. Four years later, she left social media abuzz once again after her controversial Instagram Live with three prison inmates.

Netizens flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the incident:

Not Luenell showing out for the prisoners. Chile pic.twitter.com/XnNo6K0F48 — Loy A. Webb (@mslawebb) July 9, 2021

Instagram live is gonna block Luenell 😂😂 — 😎Shay-Boogie🤘🏾 (@HeartBreakSeun) July 9, 2021

Luenell hands down top 10 funniest lmfaooo she always got me weak 🤣 — Willy B (@onetreeWILL) July 9, 2021

As the viral video makes the rounds online, Luenell continues to make people laugh with her humorous actions and comments. It remains to be seen if the comedian will address her shocking Instagram move in the days to come.

