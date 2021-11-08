Who are Carter Reum's parents? All about Paris Hilton's in-laws ahead of luxe wedding

Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum has grabbed headlines on every news portal. The actress has now reportedly changed the location of her wedding ceremony.

Page Six mentioned that Paris Hilton decided to change the venue of her wedding ceremony to her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate. One of the guests said that it changed a week ago and has changed several times.

Hilton has done a photoshoot at the mansion and a source confirmed that the wedding is being filmed for a Peacock docuseries of 13 episodes, Paris In Love.

A source said the wedding will take place across three days and new email invitations have been sent to confirm the attendance. Page Six, however, said there would be three parties that include a carnival-themed event at Santa Monica Pier.

Everything to know about Paris Hilton’s in-laws

Paris Hilton is soon getting married to Carter Reum. His father, Robert Reum, was a businessman and his mother’s name is Sherry Reum.

Carter’s father was the owner of a company called Amsted Industries from Chicago where remained the chairman and president of the company. He became the company's CEO in 2001.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg (Image via Getty Images)

Robert Reum died in 2017 at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Meanwhile Sherry Reum's life has been kept private and little to no information is known about her.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum relationship timeline

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum made their relationship official back in August 2020. Hilton shared an Instagram post while celebrating the first anniversary of their relationship.

Although it is unknown how they met each other, different sources have revealed conflicting information. One source said that they have been seeing each other for around a month and another said that they met each other through common friends.

The pair got engaged in February 2021 and are all set to tie the knot soon. They had already celebrated a joint bachelor party at Resorts World in Las Vegas in October 2021 accompanied by their siblings and parents.

Hilton also had an Alice in Wonderland-themed shower in October that was attended by guests including model Sofia Richie and reality TV star Kris Jenner. Hilton’s fiancé is a popular author, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist.

Edited by Danyal Arabi