Who is Josh Bryant? All about Kristin Chenoweth’s boyfriend as Broadway star gets engaged

Actress Kristin Chenoweth will soon get married as she recently got engaged to boyfriend Josh Bryant. The latter proposed to her with a Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone halo ring on the rooftop of New York City’s Rainbow Room on the evening of October 28.

The pair celebrated the occasion with a dinner at Fresco by Scotto. Chenoweth jokingly said that she had been the runaway bride, and now, since she found him, she won’t let go. Bryant added that Kristin is his world, and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.

Bryant was seen in a Collection Michael Strahan suit jacket for their engagement, and Chenoweth wore a black Balmain dress and Louboutins. She was later seen in a yellow Alex Perry look while going for dinner.

Who is Kristin Chenoweth’s fiancé?

Born and raised in Arkansas, Josh Bryant is a resident of Nashville, Tennessee. He mainly shares fishing and hunting pictures with his father, friends, and family on Instagram.

The artist also posts pictures of his parents and grandparents, specifically paying tribute to his grandfather, a military man.

Bryant started his career as a lead guitarist in 2012 after forming a band, Backroad Anthem, with his friends. The band is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and has opened for various popular musicians.

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant relationship timeline

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant became close to each other during the Covid-19 pandemic (Image via kchenoweth/Instagram)

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant met for the first time in 2016 at the former’s niece’s wedding, as Bryant’s band was playing at the ceremony. Although he is 14 years younger than Chenoweth, it has not been an issue in their relationship.

The Covid-19 pandemic witnessed the breakup of several couples. However, Bryant and Chenoweth became close to each other during the pandemic.

In an interview with People, Chenoweth said that they made some TikTok videos and did a lot of other activities.

Josh Bryant is also accompanying Kristin Chenoweth on several of her outings on Broadway and has seen popular shows like Come From Away and The Lion King.

Sources say that Chenoweth dated many famous people from Hollywood, including Seth Green, Lane Garrison, and more. She was even engaged to Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001.

Edited by Ravi Iyer