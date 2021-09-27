Hollywood star Simon Pegg confesses he would love to work with BTS member Jin on a K-Drama

Hollywood actor Simon Pegg spoke about BTS' Jin during an Instagram live show where he answered questions from his fans. One of the questions was about working with Jin, and Pegg's answer left the ARMY dazzled.

Pegg also posed for a picture alongside a cutout of BTS' eldest member Jin. The picture was shared on Netflix Korea's official Instagram page. It was reportedly taken during the fan event Tudum, organized by the streaming giant worldwide.

A screenshot of a story by Netflix Korea featuring Simon Pegg (Image via Instagram/Netflixkr)

Simon Pegg about working with BTS idol Jin

During the Instagram live session, Pegg said that he agreed with a fan's statement that he and Jin should work together on a Korean project. The star, who rose to fame with his work in the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy, also said that he would love to see the BTS idol in Squid Game Season 2.

Fans react to Simon Pegg's statement about BTS member Jin

Pegg's statement left fans excited as the ARMY has long awaited for Jin to debut as an actor. The BTS member got into Konkuk University with his acting skills, according to his fans. The year that Jin entered Konkuk University, around 2000, there was great competition to get into the university's acting course.

Fans revealed that he was one of the top 10 students and that he demonstrated high potential as an actor.

¹¹⁰ @ksj1punk SIMON PEGG SH00TING FOR ACTOR JIN DEBUT LET'S GO!! SIMON PEGG SH00TING FOR ACTOR JIN DEBUT LET'S GO!! https://t.co/AyVJW6R10o

adiba @780613 this morning i was watching simon peggs instagram live and mentioned that him and jin in season 2 of squid game would be so good bc of this picture on netflix's story, then i had to leave but i didnt realize he responded to the comment and agreed 😭 this morning i was watching simon peggs instagram live and mentioned that him and jin in season 2 of squid game would be so good bc of this picture on netflix's story, then i had to leave but i didnt realize he responded to the comment and agreed 😭 https://t.co/1OIlKTJ4V5

Lidia Kaban @LidiaKaban

passed as one of the 10 out of 2,012 students who applied with just his pure acting skills. - 2nd stage is assigned acting and speciality score where he passed and got into the final 10. #JIN passed as one of the 10 out of 2,012 students who applied with just his pure acting skills. - 2nd stage is assigned acting and speciality score where he passed and got into the final 10.

#JIN passed as one of the 10 out of 2,012 students who applied with just his pure acting skills. https://t.co/Lek0oKJNWO

The ARMY, therefore, hopes that Jin will take Pegg's statement as a sign and plan his debut.

A few fans also mentioned that Jin had received multiple acting offers, but he hasn't accepted any so far.

Why do fans believe that BTS' Jin deserves an acting debut?

The first and biggest reason is Jin's eligibility. The 30-year-old star graduated with a Major in Acting in February 2017. A picture from his graduation ceremony was shared by BTS' handle on Twitter.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt 모든걸 함께해서 너무 행복해요. 고마워요 아미 모든걸 함께해서 너무 행복해요. 고마워요 아미 https://t.co/s3QP8SC2AU

Time and again, Jin has portrayed his acting chops in different ways. From his performance in the music video of Epiphany to the way he carried out certain tasks on Run BTS, he has repeatedly captured the hearts of fans with his talent.

Jin also proved that he would be a great addition to a historic drama. This was when he had appeared in a hanbok at the airport. This was when the group had to fly to Hong Kong for the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2017.

It was a punishment for Jin as he had come last in one of the tasks on Run BTS. The moment, however, was enjoyed by fans globally.

Another incident that fans believe showcased Jin's acting talent was the narration of the Love Yourself highlight reel. All members of the band had to perform and Jin's narration had held the highlight together.

It is believed that the voiceover style of work is something that Jin might excel in due to the way he emoted the dialog for the highlight.

Edited by Sabine Algur