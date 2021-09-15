Top 5 best moments from Run BTS EP 151: Yoongi watching cat videos, J-Hope watching Run BTS and more

Run BTS is the uncrowned king of variety shows for millions of K-pop stans. BTS' very own variety show is still going strong at 150+ episodes, offering a unique and entertaining look into the band every week on Tuesdays.

Run BTS is on its fourth season now, and the latest episode has ARMYs loving every single minute. Episode 151 revolves around the concept of a staycation, where members have to guess their total budget and make it zero, by ordering very expensive food from a fake menu.

Along with the many mouth-watering food scenes, there were several moments showcasing the members' chemistry and friendship that had the ARMY in splits.

5 best moments from Run BTS EP. 151 The Staycation

Run BTS Ep. 151 released on 14 September 2021 on Weverse and Vlive. It is the second part of their staycation concept variety game.

The rules of the 'Zero Game' are simple. The members have to stay in their rooms, communicate only through video calls, guess the budget, order food based on the fake menu, and make the budget zero or over-use it to end the game.

1) Yoongi unleashing his cat persona

NOOO LOOK AT HOW HAPPY YOONGI WAS WHILE WATCHING CAT VIDEOS ☹️ pic.twitter.com/P6Uwip6WIh — joobs (@namjincollab) September 14, 2021

Lovingly known as 'Lil meow meow', there are many similarities between Min Yoongi aka SUGA, and a cat, as ARMYs have rightfully found. One of the purest moments in the episode was him accepting this persona, and watching cat videos in his room with the biggest smile on his face.

2) Run BTS editors outdid themselves again

RUN BTS editors you are the best!!! pic.twitter.com/DQYtPIo8NQ — Hana⁷ (@Koophuria) September 14, 2021

One of the best parts about Run BTS is that the show's editors incorporate humor by utilizing extremely hilarious editing techniques. The editors struck gold once again in this episode. Taehyung aka V, wanted to get a feel of being at the beach, and the editors proceeded to change his video call background to a beach.

He dived on his bed in an attempt to entertain the audience, and the Run BTS editors inserted a splash animation to make the bed look like a sea.

3) Breaking rules as soon as the game starts

bts being separated into different rooms then immediately asking “can we gather in 1 room” is the most bts thing ever — ً (@inluvwithjhope) September 14, 2021

The production team provided seven different types of rooms for each member to have their staycation in. The rules also stated they had to be in their rooms. However, rules are meant to be broken, and it wasn't long before the members reached each others' rooms and began playing games.

4) The Run BTS meta-verse

Hoseok watching run bts while filming run bts pic.twitter.com/LSqqbCdXzf — tonni⁷ (@jtoni_n) September 14, 2021

One thing that will be etched in ARMYs minds is J-Hope's cute reaction to watching Run BTS while filming for the show in his hotel room. As J-Hope watched it lovingly and smiled non-stop, ARMYs could see themselves in their favorite member.

5) Precious Jinmin moments

This Jin & Jimin bonding moment in Run BTS today is the cutest !! pic.twitter.com/QZuo4F3g9z — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) September 14, 2021

RM had once shared that Jimin looks the happiest when he's with Jin. In today's episode, ARMYs found another moment to confirm the statement. Jimin played with his toy car while Jin ate his food, and they shared cute moments together. The ARMYs hearts melted on seeing the eldest member smile brightly with the second youngest member.

