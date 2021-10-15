Jennifer Gates-Nayel Nassar wedding: 3 things to know about the million-dollar event

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, is ready to get married to the love of her life, Nayel Nassar. Nayel proposed to her back in January 2020 and Jennifer went on to share her feelings on Instagram.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of their engagement, Nayel wrote on Instagram that he can’t wait any longer to be with her.

The pair’s romance is currently the main headline on social media. They will tie the knot on October 16. Here are the three best things to know about the upcoming grand wedding ceremony.

Three interesting details about Jennifer Gate's wedding preparations

1) Around $2 million is being spent on the wedding.

Despite being the daughter of Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates reportedly never lived a luxurious life. She and her siblings, Phoebe and Rory, did the dishes alongside their parents. They were not allowed to have cellphones until they were 14, and even then Bill had limited their use of the devices. They were prohibited from using them at the table.

However, Jennifer now plans to spend a lot on her wedding. Insider reported that a wedding usually costs an average of $22,500 today, and most of the amount is spent on the venue. Even though the pair will be getting married on Jennifer's property, the wedding cost still comes to around $2 million. This will mostly cover construction costs.

2) The wedding will be held on Jennifer Gates’ farm in North Salem, New York.

As mentioned earlier, the venue plays an important role in a wedding. Since Bill Gates’ net worth is in the billions, Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar could have gotten married anywhere. The pair have chosen, however, to tie the knot on the 124-acre horse farm owned by Jennifer. Her parents purchased it following her graduation in 2018.

The site now harbors a number of temporary structures, including glassed-in pavilions and a big stage. Various white tents can also be seen. A neighbor said that a giant structure is being constructed every single day.

3) The pair hope to have an outdoor wedding.

Temporary structures have been constructed on Jennifer Gates’ farm, but the pair are planning to tie the knot outside. Huge tents have reportedly been put in the fields to avoid the impact of bad weather alongside several pavilions.

The property was previously owned by two historic families and Dayton-Hudson Corporation’s heir, Duncan Dayton. It will host several other popular faces for the wedding. Many dignitaries will reportedly be present on the auspicious occasion.

