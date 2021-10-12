Who is Taela LaCour? 'Girl Meets World' star Peyton Meyer marries pregnant girlfriend after video scandal

Peyton Meyer has officially tied the knot with girlfriend Taela LaCour in a private wedding ceremony. The Girl Meets World star took to Instagram to announce his marriage and also revealed that the couple is expecting their first child together.
The actor mentioned that he “hated” the idea of getting married but changed his mind after meeting Taela. He said that the latter “changed his life” and shared that he is “grateful” for having a small family with the singer.
Peyton Meyer posts announcement of marriage to Taela LaCour
His wife also shared a set of pictures from the special day along with her sonogram reports announcing the wedding and her pregnancy. The newlyweds donned classic wedding outfits and posed for the camera along with Taela’s son from her previous relationship:
The wedding comes nearly a month after Peyton Meyer and his partner made news for a controversial video. On September 1, a TikTok user uploaded the clip to social media, making it viral immediately upon its release.
The footage was largely circulated online but no official source confirmed if Taela was present in the video alongside Peyton. The He’s All That actor is yet to address the controversy.
Meet Peyton Meyer’s wife, Taela LaCour
Taela LaCour is an American singer, songwriter, model and social media influencer. She was born on May 27, 1997, and grew up in Missouri. She has reportedly been passionate about music since childhood and moved to Nashville to establish a career in the music industry.
The 24-year-old released her first single Bang in 2019 and signed a deal with Kobalt Music Group. She went on to launch several other popular songs like Drink Dance Repeat, Money Dreams, L.A., and Real Problems, among others.
She also performed at the ACL Festival in 2019 alongside artists like Cardi B and Mumford & Sons.
Taela has previously survived abuse and bullying and currently serves as an advocate for mental health awareness, bullying awareness and autism awareness.
The singer was in a relationship prior to dating Peyton Meyer, but the identity of her ex remains unknown. She shares son River with her former boyfriend.
Twitter reacts to Peyton Meyer and Taela LaCour’s wedding
Peyton Meyer and Taela LaCour sparked dating rumors for the first time after the latter mentioned the Disney star in a TikTok video for 'Childhood Crush Challenge'. It is not known when the duo started dating but they went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.
Following the revelation, the couple started making frequent appearances on each other’s social media. They often share glimpses from their private celebrations and personal vacations.
The duo recently stunned fans after secretly tying the knot in the presence of close friends and family. Several social media users took to Twitter to share their reactions to Peyton Meyer’s wedding and impending fatherhood:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen when the pair will make their first public appearance since the wedding. Meanwhile, the couple are also eagerly waiting to welcome their first child together.