Who is Jeanne Cadieu? All about Jake Gyllenhaal's girlfriend as couple attend Tony Awards together

Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted attending the Tony Awards 2021 with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu. The couple walked the red carpet separately on the evening of September 27.

The actor wore a light pink suit with a white button-down dress shirt and pink satin cummerbund. His partner was seen in a flowing red dress with a pair of black heels.

The Zodiac actor was nominated for best performance in a leading role in Sea Wall/A Life. However, he lost the award to Andrew Burnap.

Who is Jake Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend?

Jeanne Cadieu is a model who frequently shares her work on Instagram. The 25-year-old was signed to IMG Models through W magazine in 2019.

Cadieu’s Instagram bio mentions that she is also signed up with New York’s modeling agency, Elite Model Management.

She hails from France and is a resident of the United States. Her Instagram captions are mainly in French.

Jeanne Cadieu arrives for the Spider-Man: Far From Home world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre (Image via Getty Images)

Jeanne is very intelligent and is a student at Columbia University in New York City. She mentioned on Instagram back in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic about how she was missing her time on campus. She also recommended everyone to stay home and be safe.

During the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s murder, Jeanne Cadieu posted a few pictures of people marching at UCLA with the Black Student Associations.

Cadieu even shared a link for donations. After President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris were elected, she shared the news on Instagram. She even uploaded a photo of the two on Inauguration Day and expressed her excitement.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu’s relationship timeline

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu’s relationship was confirmed by Us Weekly in 2018, and they were seen traveling together in London and Greece.

The age difference between Gyllenhaal and Cadieu became a significant concern among fans. However, it did not lead to any controversy.

The pair rarely appeared together and did not reveal much about their relationship on social media. In an interview with The Guardian in 2017, the Prisoners actor said he would not like to talk about his personal life.

Cadieu was later seen on the red carpet of Sea Wall/A Life, and the couple then attended an afterparty.

In an interview with British Vogue in May 2020, the actor admitted he would like to be a father someday.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu were also seen walking through Manhattan during the pandemic earlier this year.

