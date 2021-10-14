Who is Nayel Nassar? All about Jennifer Gates' fiancé ahead of posh farm wedding

Jennifer Gates was spotted with her mother Melinda Gates at the Manhattan Plaza Hotel on October 13, prior to Jennifer’s wedding.

Jennifer is all set to marry Nayel Nassar on her horse farm in Westchester County this weekend. While being seen with her mother, Jennifer was wearing a white-colored lacy dress with a purse and long locks.

Melinda was seen in a pink dress and heels, and Nassar was seen in a casual look with jeans and sneakers as the trio arrived in an SUV.

As mentioned earlier, Jennifer and Nayel Nassar’s wedding ceremony will take place at a 124 acre and worth $16 million North Salem firm purchased by her billionaire parents back in 2018 after she graduated from Stanford University.

A few sources had a first look at the preparations of the wedding, and according to the pictures captured, workers have been transforming the bucolic farm into a beautiful wedding venue.

Huge and tall pavilions have been made alongside floor-to-ceiling glass windows on the lawn. There is a large semi-circular stage, and the construction team recently made the finishing touches to the glass structures where the reception is to take place.

Who is Jennifer Gates getting married to?

Nayel Nassar and girlfriend Jennifer Gates after the Longines Grand Prix de New York at the Longines Masters New York 2019 at NYBC Live in Uniondale, New York (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Gates’ fiancé, Nayel Nassar, is a popular professional equestrian. Born on January 21, 1991, he started riding when he was five years old and jumped at the age of 10.

Nassar qualified for the International Federation for Equestrian Sports Show Jumping World Cup Finals from 2013 to 2017 and FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014. He participated in the Longines FEI World Cup Finals in Paris and frequently participates in the international Grand Prix circuit.

Nassar was born in Chicago and raised in Kuwait. He shifted to California in 2009. Nassar has mentioned several times on his Instagram page that he has been proud of being an equestrian since the first day.

He got engaged to Jennifer Gates in January 2020. Jennifer announced the news through an Instagram post. Nassar also confirmed the news through another post from his account.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar attended Stanford University together and have been dating since 2017. Jennifer described Nayal Nassar as the most compassionate, intelligent, hilarious, supportive, warm, and humble human being through an Instagram post on the occasion of Nassar’s birthday.

Edited by Shaheen Banu