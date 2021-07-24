"I will marry her one day": KSI opens up about his girlfriend and explains why he prefers to keep her identity secret

In a video from KSI's guest appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, he was asked if his parents were still together. When he answered "yes," Paul responded that "it must be nice."

The question quickly diverged into maintaining relationships with social media, thinking of the next best thing.

"It's a rarity these days, but I feel like there are so many factors because of it. Social media is like one of the main reasons there are so many choices right now. You've got so many dating apps, where 'you know what, my girlfriend's pissing me off, let me see what else...oh shit, is that what I could get? Damn.'"

Logan Paul stated that it was a mindset of always looking for the next best thing.

"With social media, you see everything, even with like porn in general. You don't like something about this sexual performance, go to the next video."

The YouTube star commented:

"I still watch porn, but I've been in my relationship for three-plus years now, and I think me not letting anyone know who she is has been a huge [----] for me."

Logan Paul praised KSI for keeping his girlfriend out of the spotlight, contrary to what RiceGum previously said. Rice commented that dating "normal" girls was "a waste of clout."

KSI comments on his long-term girlfriend

The English YouTuber had this to say about his better half:

"The thing is, I'm happy with how everything is. My relationship with her, we love each other, and people always go, 'You can change this about her,' and you know what, who cares? At the end of the day, if you wanna be with someone that you love, and they love you, that's all that matters. It's not gonna be the best thing all of the time. There are gonna be ups and downs. It's gonna be a rollercoaster. But if you can prepare yourself for that and go, 'You know what, yeah we have ups and downs, but we're still good, we're still here.' It's huge."

Logan Paul commented that KSI's outlook on relationships was very mature. He then brought up Bella Poarch's single, titled "Build a B---h," stating that if he wasn't perfect, how could he expect the same from a partner? It was unrealistic.

KSI then brought up how he and his girlfriend's industries might differ, but they still attempt to relate and understand one another. Paul asked if KSI thought his girlfriend was the one, and KSI quickly responded:

"Oh yeah, one-hundred percent. I will marry her one day."

Logan Paul then asked if KSI would elope or have a private ceremony, and the 28-year-old said:

"Everything private, man. I don't need to let everyone know all my business."

