Squid Game actor Lee Yoo-mi’s Instagram post has left fans appreciating her beauty

Squid Game actor Lee Yoo-mi 's popularity increased manifold after the release of the Netflix show. She played the role of Ji-yeong, and her tragic death in the show moved audiences. Unlike other participants in the show, she decided to give up on the game for Jung Ho-yeon's character Sae-byeok.

Her selfless deed made her one of the fan favorite characters in the show. In the show, Lee Yoo-mi looked like any other teenager in the green uniform, however her recent post on Instagram shone the spotlight on the actor's beauty.

Lee Yoo-mi updates Instagram after Busan International Film Festival

Actor Lee Yoo-mi took to Instagram to post updates after attending South Korea's biggest film festival in Busan. She expressed how much she missed Busan with her caption, in which she said that she left her soul behind in the city.

The post had fans wonder and marvel at the actress' beauty outside of her character in Squid Game. Many were surprised by the transformation, however, a few also pointed out that Korean stars look like any other civilian when they are off makeup.

A screenshot of reactions from fans about Lee Yoo-mi (Image via allkpop)

A few fans also appreciated the makers of Squid Game for transforming stars into individuals that were relatable and real. The production value of the show was much appreciated by the fans, even as they were impressed by Lee Yoo-mi's good looks.

Some fans also noted that Lee Yoo-mi looks like the late actor Sulli. Better known as Choi Jin-ri, Sulli's most popular work is her lead role in K-drama To the Beautiful You.

Squid Game becomes one of the most popular Netflix shows worldwide

Squid Games has become one of the most popular Netflix shows to be streamed worldwide. It reached the top spot in many countries including the US and the UK. The show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, portrays impoverished people taking part in a survival game with a prize amount of 45.6 billion won. There was no eviction from the game, only death awaited the losers.

The brutality of the game was one of the main characteristics that allured audiences. There were gory, tragic deaths featured in each episode and Lee Yoo-mi's character's tragic demise made fans feel empathetic towards her.

