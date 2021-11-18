Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian fuel dating rumors as they celebrate the comedian's 28th birthday

Peter Michael Davidson and Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm, after conjecture about the duo's date, when they were again seen together at Pete Davidson's 28th birthday party.

According to TMZ, the pair joined a group of friends at Zero Bond in New York City, where Kim Kardashian had arrived after Davidson.

Page Six reported:

“They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's dating rumors abound as the duo get spotted together multiple times

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the American comedian/actor were first spotted together in 2019 at Kid Cudi's birthday party, where the two were seen hanging out casually.

The pair were spotted for the second time earlier this year when Kim was hosting SNL, and the two shared a kiss in an 'Alladin-themed' sketch.

The duo sparked romance rumors, again, after getting spotted holding hands at an amusement park, followed by a 'secret' dinner on Staten Island.

Rapper Flavor Flav shared a picture of himself, along with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner, where the latter three are wearing matching flannel clothing:

Media sources swirl around Kim and Pete's 'frequent run-ins'

According to a source, Kim started to grow feelings for the SNL comedian after their multiple nights out together in New York City earlier this month.

The source further added that:

“He makes her feel good, and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider added."

Another source from Entertainment Tonight said:

“They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim.”

According to a Us Weekly source, more could come out of this "platonic" friendship as nobody really knows what is going on between them. It is likely that the "friendship" will turn into something romantic soon.

What fans have to say about the Kardashian-Davidson duo

lau 🕷 @444jpgs kim kardashian and pete davidson would make a cute couple and i have always said that kim kardashian and pete davidson would make a cute couple and i have always said that

retro. @retroscinema Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian are dating. We truly are living in a simulation. Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian are dating. We truly are living in a simulation. https://t.co/R59awTpztB

maybe: hannah 🧣 @chickenmchannah Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson matching in Skims pajamas is somehow everything to me. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson matching in Skims pajamas is somehow everything to me.

KIM K ✨ @kimsaprincess_ Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian matching their clothes?!?! The world ain’t ready for this one 😭 Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian matching their clothes?!?! The world ain’t ready for this one 😭 https://t.co/Ytg0xgbJj6

ídalís🔮🌙✨🇵🇷 @idalisbriales *whispers* i like the idea of kim kardashian and pete davidson. *whispers* i like the idea of kim kardashian and pete davidson. https://t.co/2MWXHzR9Cz

AshleyW @AshweeeW Social media seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands: Social media seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands: https://t.co/3FDag34RVk

cait ♊︎ ♉︎ ♊︎ @caitlynrchavez anytime kim kardashian and pete davidson are seen together my friends text to ask if im okay PLSSS anytime kim kardashian and pete davidson are seen together my friends text to ask if im okay PLSSS

While neither Kim nor Pete have gone on record to confirm or deny their 'relationship', their unlikely hangouts have set the internet on fire. With the recent controversy regarding Kim and Kanye's marriage, and the uncertainty of the entire situation, the deeper story is not as simple as it appears.

