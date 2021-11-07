Who is Quannah Chasinghorse? Fashion star recounts "lonely" Met Gala experience

Quannah Chasinghorse is a 19-year-old Indigenous model and climate change activist with Han Gwich'in and Oglala Lakota heritage. She recently opened up about her lonely experience at the Met Gala by explaining:

"It was such a weird space to be in."

She further added in an interview:

"I remember standing there and looking at everyone and feeling so alone. Like, really, really lonely," Chasinghorse told Insider. She model expressed that she felt no one "knew me" or "cared to ask."

The 2021 Met Gala took place on September 13, after being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event was a salute to the evolution of American fashion and an opportunity to celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability and diversity.

The model's red carpet fit was styled in a sleek gold gown that featured cutouts and a cascading cape. She accessorized the outfit with turquoise jewels and wore her hair sleek, draping down her back.

Chasinghorse added that she used the invite as an opportunity to celebrate her roots.

"No way am I celebrating America. If I were to celebrate anything it would be my Indigenous roots, my Indigeneity, who I am, Because of what America did to my people, I am proud to be here today... My ancestors had to go through so much genocide after genocide after genocide."

According to Chasinghorse, throughout the event she kept telling herself:

"Never forget who you are and where you come from."

"All my ancestors were with me in that moment,They walked the red carpet with me, that made me feel more powerful."

She also shared that she felt like she did not belong in that "space" but thanked the ones who were supportive to her:

"Mahsi'choo (thank you very much) everyone for being so supportive and uplifting. I felt very alone there but some people were very sweet to me. The Met Gala was a dream and for the theme I wanted to represent indigenous art and fashion❤️✨ thank you Peter Dundas🥰 "

"I'm not an elitist... My way of walking in this world, in the industry, is so different compared to everyone else because I feel like I'm constantly having to break barriers".

After sharing photos from the event back in September, Chasinghorse admitted that she felt "very alone," but praised those who uplifted her at the event.

Chasinghorse said she couldn't rule out going back but knew that the event didn't align with her moral values.

