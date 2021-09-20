5 men who made a statement with their Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet looks

The Emmy Awards 2021 ceremony took place on September 19. While the awards were given out virtually last year, television’s biggest night returned in glorious fashion this time around.

Bucking the trend and taking the spotlight away from the women on the red carpet, the men of the Emmy Awards stood out this year. Sporting exquisite and vibrant tuxedos, a few well-dressed gentlemen caught everyone’s attention. Here's a look at 5 great ensembles they put together.

5) Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson was nominated for two acting Emmys but unfortunately went home empty-handed. However, Thompson lit up the red carpet wearing a bright pink tuxedo and a matching bowtie.

4) Jason Sudeikis

Danette Chavez @BonMotVivant Jason Sudeikis traded the tie-dye hoodie for Chris Evans' 2019 Oscars look Jason Sudeikis traded the tie-dye hoodie for Chris Evans' 2019 Oscars look https://t.co/xLg0CMWYeu

Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis donned a Tom Ford powder blue velvet tuxedo, inviting comparisons to Chris Evans’ 2019 Oscars look. Sudeikis finished his look with a large black bowtie. The actor also walked away with the Emmy for Best Actor in a comedy for Apple TV+ drama Ted Lasso.

3) Seth Rogen

Pineapple Express actor Seth Rogen was probably the most talked-about celeb at the Emmys. Rogen, who was nominated for Amazon’s The Boys, mocked the Emmy committee for their disregard of Covid protocols.

But it was Rogen’s outfit that made him a butt of jokes. He suited up in an orange Brioni jacket paired with brown trousers. Netizens compared Rogen’s look to pumpkin spice latte.

2) Jonathan Groff

The Mindhunter star won an Emmy for Best Actor in a supporting role for starring in Hamilton. The always well-dressed Jonathan Groff turned up the heat on the red carpet wearing a desert-themed tuxedo from Paul Smith.

1) Josh O’Connor

TOWN&COUNTRY @TandCmag #PrinceCharles red carpet look? Anderson & Sheppard and a bow tie. Josh O’ Connor—he plays him on TV—chose Loewe and a flower. Is there a pinky ring? #Emmys2021 #PrinceCharles red carpet look? Anderson & Sheppard and a bow tie. Josh O’ Connor—he plays him on TV—chose Loewe and a flower. Is there a pinky ring? #Emmys2021 https://t.co/WXdmQp7wx4

Josh O’Connor won his first Emmy for playing Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown. The 31-year-old actor walked the red carpet donning a custom Loewe tuxedo designed by Jonathan Anderson. O’Connor topped off his black tux with a flower-inspired bow tie.

