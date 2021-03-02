Lewis Hamilton to focus on diversity and inclusion

Lewis Hamilton made it clear that he had more on his mind than winning his eighth championship. His goals are focused on making a difference in the world by taking action for equality and inclusion in society.

During the launch of the 2021 Mercedes challenger, Lewis was questioned about his priorities for the season. He replied:

"The main priority for 2021 – in the past it was about just winning championships but now it’s really pushing for… last year there was a lot of discussion about equality and inclusion and I think there was a lot of talk, this year it’s all about pushing for the diversity and really making sure that action is taken.”

“That’s at the core of the drive for me. But of course, we exist to win, that’s what all these guys and girls here are working towards. And so that’s my goal, to deliver that for them.”

Lewis Hamilton talks about his one-year extension with Mercedes

When asked about his one-year extension with Mercedes, Hamilton pointed out that he remained undecided over his future beyond 2021.

“I’m kind of in a fortunate position where I’ve achieved most of the stuff that I wanted to achieve up until this point,” said Hamilton. “So there’s no real need necessarily to plan too far ahead in the future."

“I think we’re living in quite an unusual period of time in life and I just wanted one year, then we can talk about if we do more and keep adding it [by] one if we have to.”

Speculation around Lewis Hamilton's future in Formula 1 will gather steam as the season progresses.