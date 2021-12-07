Taylor Swift removed as Grammy nominee for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' 

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Annie Clark (goes by St. Vincent) were withdrawn as nominees for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour.

It was due to a submission error, said the Recording Academy.

The 18-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo has gained quite a lot of fame for her album Sour. Not only did it top the charts all over the world, but it also broke the record of the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist on Spotify and got nominated for the Grammy Awards (2022).

Why did Taylor Swift lose her Grammy nomination?

Taylor, Jack, and Annie were first mistakenly listed as full co-writers of the song, deja vu, from Olivia's album Sour. However, that song only contains an interpolation of a song co-written by Swift, Antonoff, and Clark (Cruel Summer). Whereas another song (which was listed without errors, as per the Academy) called 1 step forward, 3 steps back on Rodrigo's album includes an interpolation of a song called New Year's Day, which Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff again co-wrote.

And since the trio was never really involved in making the song, deja vu, their nominations as songwriters of the track were canceled when the initial nominations list (published on November 23) was recently updated and corrected.

The Recording Academy stated:

"In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for ‘Sour.’”

Taylor Swift still holds her nomination for her album Evermore, which was written and produced by Antonoff. Annie Clark's album, Daddy’s Home, is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated for six other Grammy Awards that include Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocals Album, Best New Artist, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar