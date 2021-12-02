 How does Spotify Wrapped work? Complete 2021 guide and all you need to know 

As the year ends, music fanatics excitedly await their Spotify Wrapped playlist. It showcases one's top songs, artists and podcasts the user listened to throughout the year.

Spotify has become one of the largest music streaming services worldwide. The personalized recap provided each year has become a user-favorite feature. This year, Spotify has added a new in-app feature titled "Aura Reader" as well, which captures one's music moods.

How to view one's Spotify Wrapped playlist?

Step 1: To gain access to the Wrapped playlist, the user simply has to head to the app on their iPhone or Android mobile. The option to view the playlist appears in a box.

Spotify Wrapped (Image via Spotify)

Step 2: Once the user clicks on the Wrapped button, they can tap their way through the different aspects of the feature - just like an Instagram story.

Spotify streamers also have the option to share their Wrapped playlist with their friends by using the "share this story" option in the app, which is available on their browser as well.

By doing so, one can post their entire playlist to social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook. A link of the Wrapped playlist can be sent directly to other platform users as well.

Other features available on Spotify this year

Along with the expected Wrapped playlist available each year, new interactive features have been created for Spotify platform users as well.

2021: The Movie - This feature, available in one's Wrapped, gives the user a personalized movie soundtrack. It would include key moments of a movie including the opening credits, a fight scene, a face-off song and others.

One will be able to view their most played songs in their customized soundtrack.

Audio Aura - Another feature added this year is the Audio Aura, which does not specify any genre but provides a high-colour visualization of one's top two musical moods throughout the year.

The music platform has partnered with the host of the "Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela" to create this experience for the users.

Playing Cards - Spotify has also brought a new feature called "two truths and a lie" to this year's app, where one can guess which statements about your music listening habits are true and false.

2021 Wrapped Blend - This shareable feature allows one to compare one platform user's playlist to another's. Spotify users can compare music tastes and the app will create a blended playlist for the two users.

The created playlist can also be shared on social media.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia