TWICE showered with praise after creating a Spotify chart record 

K-pop girl group TWICE has set a brand new record for the industry through the Spotify charting system.

They are officially the first female K-pop act and K-pop girl group to enter the Spotify Top Artists Global chart. Fans of the group, known as ONCEs, are spreading congratulatory messages all across social media to celebrate the achievement.

TWICE break into Top Artists Global chart, a monumental record for female K-pop acts

TWICE's new achievement was set in stone after the Spotify charts were refreshed on November 12, 2021.

The nine-member girl group is the first and highest-charting female K-pop act and K-pop girl group to break into Spotify's Top Artists Global chart. They are currently sitting at number 32 on the chart.

Tracks The Feels and Scientist from the album are charting on the Spotify Global Chart as well. This makes it the first time TWICE has had two tracks charting simultaneously on that particular chart. Scientist debuted at position number 181, with over 1 million streams on the app.

Currently, fans are celebrating the girl group's brand new record across various social media platforms.

TWICE is a nine-member K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment. The idols debuted in 2016 with their hit single Cheer Up, spawning a successful career for them.

Their new record was achieved by releasing the group's latest album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3. The album came out on the same day as the chart refresh, on November 12, 2021. A music video for the lead single Scientist was simultaneously released, which currently sits at just over 25 million views.

Several of the group's members take part in composing or writing various tracks in their discography. Recently, Song Ji Hyo spoke about the song Cactus that was released on Formula of Love: O+T=<3, as she had helped write and compose the track. The singer revealed the unfortunate backstory that resulted in the song's melancholic lyrics.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TWICE's international success and bountiful accreditations have rightfully earned them a spot on a list featuring the top five richest K-pop groups in 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar