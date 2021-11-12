"I thought it was a metaphor": Fans react to the backstory for TWICE's song "Cactus"

TWICE Jihyo had an interesting story to share after the release of the girl group's latest album, Cactus, earlier today.

Jihyo divulged some pivotal details about the song she helped write and compose, titled Cactus. While many thought the sad lyrics were a metaphor for a deeper, spiritual meaning, the K-pop idol cracked up her fans with the actual explanation.

TWICE Jihyo talks about the inspiration for "Cactus"

On November 12, 2021, TWICE released its third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3. Featuring sixteen tracks, a music video for the lead single Scientist was released today along with the album.

Many eyes are currently on the track Cactus, after TWICE Jihyo revealed some interesting facts regarding the thought process for the song.

The track contains some interesting lyrics, such as:

"Save me, save me. I can’t be alone in this place left behind"

Along with,

"I was afraid of where you were going every day. Now that I can see my old and crumbling body. I have no choice but to stand up"

Fans of TWICE, known as ONCE, have deemed the song 'quite emotional.' Many had assumed the track was talking about a painful type of love or relationship. However, Jihyo revealed it all during a recent live broadcast, which had fans laughing at the misdirection the lyrics caused.

In the interview, she revealed that the song's lyrics are meant to be taken quite literally, as it tells the tale about Ang-gi, Jihyo's cactus. The plant died as she had forgotten to water it, which served as an inspiration for the lyrics of the song.

park @JihyoFiles so cactus is really based on ang-gi 😭 so cactus is really based on ang-gi 😭 https://t.co/0HQT4r7gpT

Fans even spotted a picture of the singer dressing up as a cactus for Halloween, which added to the hilarity of the entire situation.

stan acc @notreallylara Jihyo wore cactus as Halloween costume, Jihyo wrote Cactus, in conclusion Jihyo is mourning for injang Jihyo wore cactus as Halloween costume, Jihyo wrote Cactus, in conclusion Jihyo is mourning for injang https://t.co/jpvh9YRd89

Many commented on how the vocalist was able to craft such a touching and emotional song from a situation as mundane as the one she presented.

nayeon's lab rat @nayeonsadyke can't move on from the fact that jihyo was just pacing around her room in cold sweat thinking her cactus hates her and is yelling to be saved just bc she forgot to water it can't move on from the fact that jihyo was just pacing around her room in cold sweat thinking her cactus hates her and is yelling to be saved just bc she forgot to water it

#ALICE aka Alece @alicenoob9 Jihyo writing the lyrics “save me, oh save me” about her dying cactus 🌵 Jihyo writing the lyrics “save me, oh save me” about her dying cactus 🌵

미나의 배🧪 @myouiwaddles #ALICE aka Alece @alicenoob9 Jihyo writing the lyrics “save me, oh save me” about her dying cactus 🌵 Jihyo writing the lyrics “save me, oh save me” about her dying cactus 🌵 The cactus in the room while Jihyo is composing this song: can I get some water please twitter.com/alicenoob9/sta… The cactus in the room while Jihyo is composing this song: can I get some water please twitter.com/alicenoob9/sta…

black haired sana @tozakiprint Wait Jihyo wrote cactus about her cactus that died?£;£;£:)&3&: I thought it was a metaphor for love or some shit idk 😭😭 Wait Jihyo wrote cactus about her cactus that died?£;£;£:)&3&: I thought it was a metaphor for love or some shit idk 😭😭

Song Jihyo is the leader of the nine-member K-pop girl group and is considered the main vocalist. At 24 years old, she has written lyrics for several tracks, from TWICE's discography, including Eye Eye Eyes, Real You, Get Loud, and HO!

With Cactus, the vocalist has taken her first official step into the world of music composition. Fans are anticipating to hear more of her compositions in future TWICE releases.

