BTS star Jin's track for Jirisan titled 'Yours' makes history, becomes first Korean OST to chart Spotify Global

BTS star Jin's OST for the latest tvN show Jirisan titled 'Yours' has made history. The song debuted on Spotify on November 7 and was also featured on Jirisan over the weekend.

Within 24 hours, the track gained attention for debuting on Spotify's global chart. What's more impressive is that this is also not the only record that the song has broken in the short time since its release.

All records broken by BTS idol Jin's OST Yours for Jirisan

The most recent record was set when the song debuted at #45 on the 'Spotify Global' chart. It must be noted that this is the only OST to debut on the global charts. The only two other Korean acts to be featured in the charts include works of AgustD and BTS.

The song garnered 1.4 million streams with the 15 hours of tracking that were available. Fans also noted that the song achieved this feat without any rigorous promotion. Yours was also not available in Japan to be streamed on Spotify, eliminating a big territory that would have added to its total.

This is Jin's first OST as BTS members have worked on very selective projects for the duration of their career. For instance, only two other shows have BTS members' songs as OST. The first is Hwarang starring Park Seo Joon and the second is Itaewon Class, also starring the same actor.

On the day that Yours was released, Jin also happened to be the second most followed Korean artist. The first being BTS, and the third being BLACKPINK.

The song also debuted #1 on iTunes worldwide chart. The song also held the record for highest debut streams for an OST in the history of Spotify. The song followed suit of the earlier released songs such as Awake, Epiphany, Moon and Abyss in terms of themes and emotions.

Jin's Yours was also termed as the main OST for the show starring Gianna Jun and Ju Ji Hoon.

The OST for Jirisan was curated by Gaemi, who has worked on other premiere projects in the past. This included Song Joong Ki and Song Hye-kyo starrer Descendants of the Sun, Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer The King: Eternal Monarch, and Song Kang's Sweet Home.

Other artists who have featured on the OST for Jirisan include Girls Generation's Taeyeon, NELL's Kim Jong Wan, singer-songwriter GAHO, Superstar K alum Kim Feel, singer-songwriter Paul Kim, troubadour Jukjae, Inhnite's Lee Sungyeol, singer and producer 03ohn, and singer Rothy.

Edited by Danyal Arabi