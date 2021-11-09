Jirisan, episode 5: Yi Kang and Hyun Jo find the man who murdered many, but is he the main culprit?

In Jirisan, episode 5 saw Yi Kang (Gianna Jun) and Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon) continue their investigation into the mysterious deaths at Jirisan National Park. The most recent one was of the villagers who had tried to catch hold of an endangered species of snake.

This death was caused by a homemade bomb, a kind used mainly during war and looking like a wild potato. It was part of the bomb's camouflage characteristics.

Many such bombs were left behind in different places of the Jirisan range. Initially, many believed that the bomb that led to the villager's death was one left behind.

It was Hyun Jo's instinct and vision that made him wary of this conclusion in Jirisan, episode 5.

What did Hyun Jo see in his vision in Jirisan, episode 5?

Hyun Jo's vision featured a man who had claw marks on his hands. This was why he believed that the bombing was intentional and not an accident, as the rangers were led to believe in Jirisan, episode 5.

He began an investigation alone and tracked down all the villagers who owned a bomb of the variety that went off.

There was a record of the same at the ranger's office, and upon tracking down each residence, he chanced upon the one in which the bombs had recently gone missing.

This happened to be the home of one of the junior rangers who worked with Yi Kang and Hyun Jo in Jirisan, episode 5. When Yi Kang heard about Hyun Jo's account of the missing bombs, she realized her colleague might know of something and tried to track her down.

Two of them found the second of three stolen bombs in one of the treks that were not accessible to hikers. Near the bomb was their colleague, huddled and shivering from shock.

They learned that the colleague's cousin had witnessed their grandfather plant the bomb, but Hyun Jo is confident that the older man is not the murderer.

He doesn't have claw marks in Jirisan, episode 5. The cousin was the culprit, and it was Hyun Jo who also figured out that this man had killed not only the snake grabber but also many others before. He used poisoned yogurt as a method.

Hyun Jo's vision had first appeared after the death of one of his juniors in the army. They had all been at Jirisan for their yearly march, and this young man went missing before he was found dead. The young man was the culprit behind this death, but it was clear in Jirisan, episode 5, that he was being instructed.

There was someone above him, and once Hyun Jo tracked this down, the man who was an accessory to the murderer was killed. So who is this mysterious person, and why is this character killing hikers who visited Jirisan?

The answer to this question somehow lies with Hyun Jo, who is in a coma in the present, in Jirisan, episode 5. He did reach out to Yi Kang in the present with his supernatural ability and has since communicated using sticks and stones, a method that only Yi Kang and Hyun Ho are aware of.

