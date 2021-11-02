Jirisan, episode 4: Hyun Joo is the ghost that hikers spread rumors about, but what about the man in a coma?

In Jirisan, episode 4, it was revealed that the person who left clues about the location of hikers who went missing was none other than Hyun Joo (Ju Ji Hoon). However, the explanation of how this was made possible has the potential to make or break the show. Considering Hyun Joo is in coma, the only explanation left is a supernatural connection.

Jirisan premiered with great viewership ratings but terrible reviews. In Jirisan, episode 4, a lot about the show’s plot and its direction was made clear. The connection between Hyun Joo’s vision and the missing hikers who ended up dead appeared to be supernatural in nature.

Is Hyun Joo a ghost or a patient in Jirisan, episode 4?

From the looks of it, Hyun Joo seemed to be both. He is a patient in the hospital that Yi Gang (Gianna Jun) got her physiotherapy from. She even called to check on him when something strange occurred. She had rookie ranger Lee Da Won install a motion sensor camera at one of the places that she believed a clue would be placed.

When Da Won retrieved the memory card from the sensor, she saw something unusual. The sticks that were placed to give Yi Gang clues about locations of the missing hikers were placed by someone invisible.

A still of Gianna Jun in Jirisan (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)

The man in the ranger coat that hikers saw and believed to be a ghost, and the one who had tried to stop Da Won from running away looked like Hyun Joo. When he tried to stop Da Won (Go Min Si), he couldn’t catch hold of her.

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a logical explanation behind this strange occurrence other than a supernatural one. It became clear that someone was killing hikers using yogurt. It is highly likely that Yi Gang and Hyun Joo were hurt in the past due to their investigation into this case.

It was also clear that Yi Gang is back not just to look into the clues but also solve the case of the yogurt killer. She chanced upon the yellow ribbons in her senior’s office. This was the same senior who attempted to transfer her to the head office in Jirisan, episode 4. Because of this connection, Yi Kang may end up investigating her former team members too.

One thing, however, became certain. The clues were not misleading. Yi Gang proved this in Jirisan, episode 4, when she called in a rescue team to check the location that was mentioned in the most recent clue.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jirisan, episode 4 also left audiences with mixed feelings. A child foresaw that Hyun Joo would wander around Jirisan even when he ended up dead. This could mean that it is his spirit that has helped Yi Gang so far.

Edited by Siddharth Satish