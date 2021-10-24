Jirisan, episode 1: Fans excited for Go Min Si as she shares screen space with veterans Gianna Jun and Ju Ji Hoon

Jirisan, episode 1, featured Go Min Si which came as a delight for fans. The show caught attention for a number of reasons including cinematography, music, plot and an exemplary cast. Of the lattermost, Go Min Si has been especially recognized by fans of Sweet Home and Love Alarm.

Go Min Si rose to popularity with her performance in the latter. However, the show that really catapulted her to fame is Sweet Home. She played one of the residents of the house that was central to the narrative. Now, fans are excited that she's got to share screen space with actors such as Ju Ji Hoon and Gianna Jun.

Jirisan, episode 1, portrayed two timelines in the show. One features the past during which Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon) had just joined as a ranger, while the other depicts the present where he is admitted in the hospital following an accident.

Go Min Si played the role of Lee Da Won, a rookie ranger in the show's present timeline.

Fans react to Go Min Si’s appearance in Jirisan, episode 1

Fans are extremely proud of Go Min Si for her performance in Jirisan, episode 1. Many also shared screenshots of the actor, labeling it as one of their favorite moments from the show.

Foreign audiences also shared their love for Go Min Si. They lauded the actor for her personality and performance in Jirisan, episode 1. Interestingly, quite a few claimed that they watched the show solely for Go Min Si.

Go Min Si debuted as an actor in 2017 with My Sassy Girl, the famous Korean drama. Following this, she appeared in shows such as Hello, My Twenties 2, Meloholic, Welcome to Waikiki and Live.

She also starred in movies such as Cheese in the Trap, The Witch: Part 1 Subversion, The Battle: Roar to Victory and most recently, Smuggling.

As for accolades, she won the Best New Actress award in 2019 for her performance in Secret Boutique, which aired on SBS.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul