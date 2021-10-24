×
Create
Notifications

Jirisan, episode 1: Fans excited for Go Min Si as she shares screen space with veterans Gianna Jun and Ju Ji Hoon

A still of Go Min Si in Jirisan (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)
A still of Go Min Si in Jirisan (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 24, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Feature

Jirisan, episode 1, featured Go Min Si which came as a delight for fans. The show caught attention for a number of reasons including cinematography, music, plot and an exemplary cast. Of the lattermost, Go Min Si has been especially recognized by fans of Sweet Home and Love Alarm.

Go Min Si rose to popularity with her performance in the latter. However, the show that really catapulted her to fame is Sweet Home. She played one of the residents of the house that was central to the narrative. Now, fans are excited that she's got to share screen space with actors such as Ju Ji Hoon and Gianna Jun.

Jirisan, episode 1, portrayed two timelines in the show. One features the past during which Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon) had just joined as a ranger, while the other depicts the present where he is admitted in the hospital following an accident.

Go Min Si played the role of Lee Da Won, a rookie ranger in the show's present timeline.

Fans react to Go Min Si’s appearance in Jirisan, episode 1

Fans are extremely proud of Go Min Si for her performance in Jirisan, episode 1. Many also shared screenshots of the actor, labeling it as one of their favorite moments from the show.

Foreign audiences also shared their love for Go Min Si. They lauded the actor for her personality and performance in Jirisan, episode 1. Interestingly, quite a few claimed that they watched the show solely for Go Min Si.

gominsi alongside them veteran actors in K-industry 😭😭 crying so proud!!! #JirisanEp1 https://t.co/UtCqQ5rgts
I’m sooo proud of you my girl minsi 😭💕 #Jirisan #JirisanEp1 #GoMinsi #고민시 twitter.com/ldh_kenki/stat…
PROUD😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/ldh_kenki/stat…
when they first met.#JirisanEp1 #Jirisan #Kingdom twitter.com/ldh_kenki/stat…
I'm sooo kilig for her!! 🥰🥰 twitter.com/ldh_kenki/stat…
Go minsi ini emang vibes nya adek yg minta disayang bgt ya 🥲 gemesss aja liatnyaa 🤏🏻
#JirisanEp1 twitter.com/ldh_kenki/stat…
😍😍😍😍😍😍wait for mee gominsi ill watch this drama bcs of uuuu twitter.com/ldh_kenki/stat…
so proud of you, uri-mingsi~ twitter.com/ldh_kenki/stat…

Go Min Si debuted as an actor in 2017 with My Sassy Girl, the famous Korean drama. Following this, she appeared in shows such as Hello, My Twenties 2, Meloholic, Welcome to Waikiki and Live.

Also Read

She also starred in movies such as Cheese in the Trap, The Witch: Part 1 Subversion, The Battle: Roar to Victory and most recently, Smuggling.

As for accolades, she won the Best New Actress award in 2019 for her performance in Secret Boutique, which aired on SBS.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी