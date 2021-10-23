Jirisan, episode 1: Gianna Jun and Ju Ji Hoon’s drama stuns fans with enthralling visuals and eerie mysteries 

Jirisan, episode 1 started on a thrilling note with a rescue mission. Ju Ji Hoon is introduced as Kang Hyun Jo, a rookie ranger who has hidden intentions behind joining the ranger team at Jiri Mountain Park.

Then there is Gianna Jun, who was introduced as Seo Yi Gang. She is a veteran ranger who specializes in rescue missions. Suffice to say, fans were delighted with Jirisan's proceedings.

Jirisan, episode 1, impressed fans who were excited for Gianna Jun's comeback K-drama

Boasting excellent cinematography along with a stunning cast and intriguing plot, fans appreciated everything about the first episode of tvN show Jirisan. The mystery behind Hyun Jo's ability especially evoked a lot of excitement.

zee base⁷ @zygmaund #Jirisan pilot episode had me holding my breath more than half of the time. It's an interesting introduction of the plot and characters. Breath taking scenes, star-studded casts, unique plot. This is gonna be another smash hit series. 💯 #Jirisan Ep1 #Jirisan pilot episode had me holding my breath more than half of the time. It's an interesting introduction of the plot and characters. Breath taking scenes, star-studded casts, unique plot. This is gonna be another smash hit series. 💯#JirisanEp1 https://t.co/UVXPMktF36

Many also commented that Jirisan, episode 1 felt like an engrossing movie. The show is currently being streamed on iQiyi. Fans also showed support for Jin's OST, which was featured on Jirisan, episode 1. With an intriguing plot, the show is expected to be a smashing hit.

Hyun Jo and Yi Gang's first meeting in Jirisan, episode 1

In Jirisan, episode 1, Hyun Jo and Yi Gang first met each other during a rescue mission for a young boy who was lost in the mountains. Although the golden time was 30 hours, the team only had seven to save the child.

However, a typhoon struck, and rangers were forced to call off the rescue. Amidst the chaos, Hyun Jo had a vision of sorts that told him about the young boy still being alive.

If the team wanted to rescue him alive, they had to act right away, regardless of the weather. Yi Gang also felt that she would regret not doing her best for the boy. She, along with Hyun Jo, set out despite orders to halt the search.

With Hyun Jo's ability they were able to find the boy. However, the mystery behind this strange power remains to be solved.

He confessed to Yi Gang that he could see the hikers who were lost in Jiri san (the mountain) like it were a dream. Unsurprisingly, she didn't believe him at first. However, the latter part of the episode hinted at more twists in the show's future.

Jirisan airs Saturdays and Sundays on tvN, and can be streamed on iQiyi.

