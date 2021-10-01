BTS’ Jin to compose OST for upcoming K-Drama 'Jirisan', starring Gianna Jun and Ju Ji-hoon

BTS will play a crucial part in the upcoming tvN drama, Jirisan. The eldest member of the world's most popular Korean band, Jin, is expected to compose the OST for the show.

The K-pop idol is expected to compose the main theme of the show. AStory, the production company of Jirisan, made the official announcement on October 1.

In a statement, AStory said,

Jirisan OST will be the main theme song for Jirisan, and you will be able to hear it starting from midway through the drama. We will announce the release date [for the song] at a separate time.

Fans react to announcement of BTS' Jin working on 'Jirisan'

The announcement of Jin's involvement has fans completely enamored.

Jirisan has also garnered the attention of audiences for its stellar cost and budget. Gianna Jun and Ju Ji-hoon, the show's lead actors, are among the highest paid actors in the industry. Fans have greatly enjoyed their past work as well.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North and Legend of the Blue Sea are a couple of the shows that the two stars have worked on together. They shared screen space in the finale scene of Kingdom Season 2.

With BTS star Jin lending his vocals, fans have all the more reason to look forward to the K-Drama, Jirisan.

BTS members have worked on other K-Drama OSTs in the past, but it is not a common occurrence. For instance, V aka Taehyung worked on the OST for his friend Park Seo-joon's show, Itaewon Class. The title of the OST is Sweet Night.

V also sang a song for Hwarang (another show starring Park Seo-joon), titled It's Definitely You. V made his acting debut with this show too.

Jirisan is a show set in Jiri Mountain National Park, where Gianna Jun's character works as the main ranger. She is aware of all things related to the mountain and is a veteran ranger. Ju Ji-hoon's character joins as a rookie ranger. The two of them partner up and work toward saving those who find themselves in danger at the National Park.

The K-Drama will be released on October 23. It will air on Saturdays and Sundays after the completion of hit show Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

