BTS’ Jin to compose OST for upcoming K-Drama 'Jirisan', starring Gianna Jun and Ju Ji-hoon

A still of Jin and a poster of Jirisan (Image via BigHit Entertainment/tvN)
A still of Jin and a poster of Jirisan (Image via BigHit Entertainment/tvN)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Oct 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Feature

BTS will play a crucial part in the upcoming tvN drama, Jirisan. The eldest member of the world's most popular Korean band, Jin, is expected to compose the OST for the show.

The K-pop idol is expected to compose the main theme of the show. AStory, the production company of Jirisan, made the official announcement on October 1.

In a statement, AStory said,

Jirisan OST will be the main theme song for Jirisan, and you will be able to hear it starting from midway through the drama. We will announce the release date [for the song] at a separate time.

Fans react to announcement of BTS' Jin working on 'Jirisan'

The announcement of Jin's involvement has fans completely enamored.

the casts of jirisan are literally the highest paid actors 😭 and they call it a blockbuster series 😭 and THE most critically acclaimed vocalist kim seokjin is singing the MAIN ost i am still not over https://t.co/DZ2ndHBJgN
The OST producer said "Jin's OST is the main theme song of the drama & can be heard inside of it many times,plus it will be released separately"

Mt. Jirisan is a mystery drama depicting a new ranger with a secret,digging up a mysterious accident that occurs in the mountain https://t.co/sA7L6lcV5a
i really am so SO happy about the jin ost news i need to celebrate this weekend

maybe a cake and yummy food •ᴗ• https://t.co/A3J5nxOEKu
We've been waiting a long time for good news abt u Jin. When some of us are feeling tired, hurt & feeling hopeless for ur individual projects, u give us this. I'm so happy, Sjinnies are so happy too. This is a big project & you're involved in it.
JIN OST
ACTOR JIN
OMG JIN https://t.co/tpW6LozVAp

Jirisan has also garnered the attention of audiences for its stellar cost and budget. Gianna Jun and Ju Ji-hoon, the show's lead actors, are among the highest paid actors in the industry. Fans have greatly enjoyed their past work as well.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North and Legend of the Blue Sea are a couple of the shows that the two stars have worked on together. They shared screen space in the finale scene of Kingdom Season 2.

With BTS star Jin lending his vocals, fans have all the more reason to look forward to the K-Drama, Jirisan.

JIN OST eagerly waiting for it and ofcourse the series 💜😍 https://t.co/krhfT3u2xO

BTS members have worked on other K-Drama OSTs in the past, but it is not a common occurrence. For instance, V aka Taehyung worked on the OST for his friend Park Seo-joon's show, Itaewon Class. The title of the OST is Sweet Night.

V also sang a song for Hwarang (another show starring Park Seo-joon), titled It's Definitely You. V made his acting debut with this show too.

Jirisan is a show set in Jiri Mountain National Park, where Gianna Jun's character works as the main ranger. She is aware of all things related to the mountain and is a veteran ranger. Ju Ji-hoon's character joins as a rookie ranger. The two of them partner up and work toward saving those who find themselves in danger at the National Park.

The K-Drama will be released on October 23. It will air on Saturdays and Sundays after the completion of hit show Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Edited by Sabine Algur
