ARMYs trend ‘BTS is 7’ furiously as Samsung Japan cuts Jin from the group photo

Samsung Mobile Japan’s Twitter handle unleashed the wrath of the BTS ARMY on September 30. They uploaded a post about their TV commercial that had the members of the incredibly popular boy band looking stunning, albeit without the eldest member, Jin.

Though they acknowledged their mistake in a fun way and apologized, nothing could’ve stopped the world’s biggest fandom from correcting them that the group is made up of seven members. ‘BTS is 7’ trended all over Twitter, with ARMYs bringing up past instances too.

'BTS is 7' trends as Samsung Japan Mobile uploads a photo with only six members

On September 30, Samsung Mobile Japan posted a tweet about Galaxy Z Flip’s TV commercial with the incredibly popular band. However, what the company thought would work, worked against them.

While they announced that the TV commercial featuring BTS would be aired, they unfortunately chose a still from the video that only shows RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and SUGA. It didn’t take long for ARMYs to find out that Jin was missing from the frame.

One look at the Z Flip’s commercial makes one understand the context behind the image. The video opens up with V walking across the frame and finding his position with the group.

Jin then takes the camera’s focus and moves towards a mirror, where we see his actions imitated by a Galaxy model as he shoots a finger gun. The camera pans to the members and we see their ‘freeze’ positions. This is the group photo that Samsung Japan chose to upload, much to the dismay of loyal ARMYs.

They uploaded a sad photo of Jin and captioned it in an amusing manner as they realized their mistake, promising to correct it soon.

The company then uploaded another image with all the members of the band and promptly deleted their earlier tweet.

But the damage was already done. ARMYs accused Samsung Japan of using the band's popularity simply for clout.

bwiloved @AtarahKTH do we have to call this out everytime? bts is 7 :) do we have to call this out everytime? bts is 7 :) https://t.co/1q5aMn9oG0

🥛⁷ @alea_dc Please always keep in your mind that BTS is 7. Please always keep in your mind that BTS is 7. https://t.co/4RafAfHgdn

While ‘BTS is 7’ trended worldwide at No.7 earlier, ARMYs are now trending ‘Be Fair To Jin’, demanding better treatment for the member from HYBE and appropriate promotion of his talent and potential.

The issue mainly arises with BTS x Coldplay’s My Universe music video, which gives Jin only 3 seconds of screentime.

Rdin92 @412_KimSeokjin Jin has so much to offer. His vocal range is one of the widest in the group. His acting is no joke supported by his education background. His visual is top-notch. His sense of humour, suits variety well. I can go on and on. Please be fair to Jin. Please utilise his potential Jin has so much to offer. His vocal range is one of the widest in the group. His acting is no joke supported by his education background. His visual is top-notch. His sense of humour, suits variety well. I can go on and on. Please be fair to Jin. Please utilise his potential

h⁷ @btsxbangwool

#KimSeokjin He is srsly the visual of the group, and yet he gets the least screen time. His talent should not be underrated or overlooked!! This is not just for the recent MV but for other MVs too!!. BE FAIR TO JIN He is srsly the visual of the group, and yet he gets the least screen time. His talent should not be underrated or overlooked!! This is not just for the recent MV but for other MVs too!!. BE FAIR TO JIN

#KimSeokjin https://t.co/XUykBU6Kdh

