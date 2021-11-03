iQIYI releases details for BTS Jin’s OST for ‘Jirisan’: Check it all out here

BTS Jin’s OST for tvN’s Jirisan is confirmed for release on November 7, 2021. The song titled Yours is the idol’s first-ever solo OST for a drama, which has made fans look forward to it enthusiastically. As a K-drama usually has multiple OSTs, Jin’s Yours was also announced to be the show's main song.

Jirisan’s OST line-up includes big names in the K-pop industry such as Girls’ Generations’ Taeyeon, Gaho, NELL’s Kim Jong Wan, and more. But Jin’s OST takes the cake in terms of popularity.

BTS Jin’s Jirisan OST titled Yours to be released in Ep 5 and 6

On November 3, the mystery-thriller’s production team AStory announced the release details and title for BTS Jin’s OST. Along with the OST production company Most Contents, they explained the timing of the song and the expectations,

“It will be the main song of the drama and will be inserted in the right places to amplify the audience’s sense of immersion in the story. Please look forward to it.”

BTS Jin’s OST is titled Yours and will first be released during the upcoming episodes 5 and 6 of Jirisan. The episodes will be released on November 6 and November 7, respectively. Additionally, the track will be released on November 7 at 6 PM KST across all music streaming platforms.

A special music video for Yours will also be released on the same day as Episode 6, later at 10:30 PM KST.

Sthembile._n @Sthembile_sn We're getting a special MV for Jin's OST titled "YOURS" 15:OO SAST We're getting a special MV for Jin's OST titled "YOURS" 15:OO SAST

The eldest BTS member lent his voice, along with fellow member V, to an OST titled Even If I Die, It’s You (alternatively called It's Definitely You) for the popular sageuk drama Hwarang. The song was even nominated for Best OST in the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

The mystery-thriller Jirisan attracted attention from before the premiere, as it houses some of the most prominent K-drama industry names. It stars Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon, and is written by Netflix’s Kingdom and Signal writer Kim Eun Hee while helmed by Goblin and Sweet Home director Lee Eung Bok.

The drama recorded tvN’s second-highest premiere ratings in the history of the network channel, showing off the incredible power of the star cast. Jirisan revolves around the lives of park rangers and the many people who come to either end their life or someone else’s in the mysterious mountain regions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jirisan airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and is available for streaming exclusively on iQIYI.

Edited by Danyal Arabi