Grammys 2022: A bittersweet feeling for BTS ARMY as K-pop supergroup earns just one nomination

BTS and their loyal fandom ARMY waited with bated breath for the 64th Grammys nominations on 23 November 2021. However, the night gave fans another reason to steer away from Western awards shows as out of seven submissions by HYBE, BTS was nominated for just one - the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

After last year's snub (for the same Pop Duo category), many believed the 2022 Grammys would give BTS another chance to contend with their peers. Unfortunately, the night has turned sour for millions of fans.

BTS only nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Grammys Awards

With high anticipation, millions of ARMYs, K-pop stans and most probably, multiple K-pop artists tuned into the 64th Grammys nominations announcement hoping for BTS to receive their rightfully deserved nods. The K-pop supergroup did make history again, by being the only Korean artist in history to be nominated twice at the Grammys, but at a cost.

Out of all the submissions, BTS was only nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter. As congratulatory messages poured in, so did ARMYs disappointment. ‘BTS Has Already Won’ and ‘Scammys’ trended in no time, as fans showered the group with support and love.

BTS had submitted their Korean album BE for three categories - Best Pop Vocal Album, Engineered Non-Classical and Album of the Year. They also submitted Butter for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Their last submission to the 64th Grammys was Permission to Dance for Best Music Video.

7! hoping that they’ll get 2 or more noms 🏆 BTS GRAMMY submissions 2022:BE• Album of the Year• Best Pop Vocal Album• Engineered Non-Classical Butter• Record of the Year• Song of the Year• Best Pop Duo/Group PerformancePermission to Dance• Best Music Video7! hoping that they’ll get 2 or more noms 🏆 https://t.co/oICaDKLSXn

The hosts announced that for the top four categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year), nominations had been increased from eight to ten. This happened because of the thousands of submissions they had received.

Despite the nominations’ list increasing and BTS' singles topping major music charts for multiple weeks, the group received zero recognition in any of them. This further enraged a disappointed audience who waited for the group to create history again.

Jeff Benjamin @Jeff__Benjamin



Creatives behind winning songs for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, including the songwriter, can apply for a Winners Certificate if the song wins With @BTS_twt 's nomination for "Butter" at the #GRAMMYs , RM (Kim Namjoon) has officially written on a GRAMMY-nominated song. History.Creatives behind winning songs for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, including the songwriter, can apply for a Winners Certificate if the song wins With @BTS_twt's nomination for "Butter" at the #GRAMMYs, RM (Kim Namjoon) has officially written on a GRAMMY-nominated song. History.Creatives behind winning songs for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, including the songwriter, can apply for a Winners Certificate if the song wins https://t.co/yQqLAbHl3P

The Grammys oscillate between being Music’s Biggest Night and/or an infamous, tilting-towards-white-artists awards show. With BTS' increasing popularity and the digital age, the K-pop septet's music production skills could no longer be ignored.

Meanwhile, ARMYs continue to hope that the K-pop supergroup will finally take home a Grammys trophy this year.

The 64th Grammys will be aired on CBS and streamed live via Paramount+ on 31 January 2022, from 8.00pm ET onwards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul