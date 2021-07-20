First Band in History: Fans after BTS Permission to Dance hits Billboard Hot 100

BTS has done it yet again. The brilliant K-pop act, who happen to be the biggest band globally at the moment, has soared to the top of Billboard's Hot 100. Their recent track Permission to Dance is the fifth song to achieve this feat.
Before this, Dynamite, Savage Love, Life Goes On and Butter had all debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. According to Billboard, BTS is the fourth act with at least four first-place arrivals, with Ariana Grande leading the list.
BTS is the first band since Michael Jackson to have accumulated five top Hot 100 in almost the same time
In ten months and two weeks, BTS achieved its fifth Hot 100. According to Billboard Charts, this is the quickest accumulation of five consecutive singles on the charts since Michael Jackson managed to hit the top of Hot 100 with five songs in over nine months and two weeks in 1987-88.
Billboard also tweeted that the song is Ed Sheeran's fourth No. 1 of Hot 100 as a songwriter. The tweet resulted in fans reacting to the news with trending phrases like "First Band in History," among others.
In addition, BTS has also topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. This is the fourth time that the band consisting of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has pulled this off.
BTS members took to Weverse to thank their fans. Jimin said that he is thankful for all the support and will work hard and live well. He also asked fans to be happy for them. RM wrote a long post about how he was disappointed at not being able to meet the ARMY.
Despite this, the news about Permission to Dance has filled him with joy and made him grateful towards the ARMY. Other members also posted their gratitude on Weverse.
Fans also mentioned that BTS would be the first band to have replaced their No. 1 debut song on the chart with a newer one.
In a video that was released earlier, RM and Jin also promised that they would make an appearance on Vlive together within a month of the release of Permission to Dance. Suga, on the other hand, predicted that Permission to Dance would be the song to replace Butter on the Billboard Hot 100. He also said that the song would likely stay on top for four to five weeks.