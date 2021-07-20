First Band in History: Fans after BTS Permission to Dance hits Billboard Hot 100

BTS has done it yet again. The brilliant K-pop act, who happen to be the biggest band globally at the moment, has soared to the top of Billboard's Hot 100. Their recent track Permission to Dance is the fifth song to achieve this feat.

Before this, Dynamite, Savage Love, Life Goes On and Butter had all debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. According to Billboard, BTS is the fourth act with at least four first-place arrivals, with Ariana Grande leading the list.

BTS is the first band since Michael Jackson to have accumulated five top Hot 100 in almost the same time

In ten months and two weeks, BTS achieved its fifth Hot 100. According to Billboard Charts, this is the quickest accumulation of five consecutive singles on the charts since Michael Jackson managed to hit the top of Hot 100 with five songs in over nine months and two weeks in 1987-88.

Billboard also tweeted that the song is Ed Sheeran's fourth No. 1 of Hot 100 as a songwriter. The tweet resulted in fans reacting to the news with trending phrases like "First Band in History," among others.

.@BTS_twt has achieved its five #Hot100 No. 1s over a span of 10 months and two weeks.



That's the quickest accumulation of five leaders since @michaeljackson tallied five over nine months and two weeks in 1987-88. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 19, 2021

Words like "first act in history", "First band in history", BTS world domination, BTS paved the way....suits BTS the most...

They were literally meant for this😌

Congratulations kings...#PermissionToDanceNo1OnHot100 pic.twitter.com/sZZJIqyywk — Glorious 7💜 (@Glorious795) July 19, 2021

never forget when jiminie called each members one by one to cry with them after they got number 1 in bb hot 100 for the first time now they're the first band in history in billboard hot 100 so proud and we'll deserved 😭💜#JIMIM #PermissionToDance1stNo1OnHot100 pic.twitter.com/3W3sfgXptL — MAYCEE ⁷ ⟭⟬ 🐹🧈 STREAM PTD (@seokjinmylabsss) July 19, 2021

from “do you know kpop? group name is BTS, 7 members” to “BTS, the FIRST BAND IN HISTORY—" lemme just cry here — ًac ⁷ daddeh 💃🏻(💤) (@vminggukx) July 19, 2021

No 50+ daesangs

No first band in history to have 4 no.1 debuts

No first act to have no.1 at Digital song sales with 27 diff songs

No 108+ million views 24h

No most songs with #1 in iTunes in over hundred countries



No opinion🤗 — BTS Antis struggles_⁷ (@StrugglesAntis) July 19, 2021

- First band in history to earn four #1 debuts on the Hot 100

- Our boys giving their heartfelt gratitude on weverse

- Butter passing the baton to PTD#PermissionToDanceNo1OnHot100



Seeing all this in one day is overwhelming. I'm crying so hard rn 😭 Congratulations @BTS_twt 💜 pic.twitter.com/xf5rVdHLcc — Ly⁷ (@jikookdoodles) July 19, 2021

THE VERY FIRST GROUP IN HISTORY TO REPLACE THEIR NO 1 DEBUT SONG WITH ANOTHER DEBUT SONG. FIRST BAND IN HISTORY !!!!!

BTS WRITING HISTORY AS WE SPEAK #PermissionToDance1stNo1onHot100 pic.twitter.com/PjxKhNhbne — V (@KookiswithTae) July 19, 2021

i use to be like “the universe is always on bts’ side” as a joke ... but bro ... i don’t think it’s a joke anymore ??



“PTD #1” “BUTTER #7” “FIRST BAND IN HISTORY” “SINCE 1988” LEGENDS 💛🧡pic.twitter.com/X2psWNBk6z — Megan G⁷💃🏼 (@_derpbts_) July 19, 2021

In addition, BTS has also topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. This is the fourth time that the band consisting of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has pulled this off.

BTS members took to Weverse to thank their fans. Jimin said that he is thankful for all the support and will work hard and live well. He also asked fans to be happy for them. RM wrote a long post about how he was disappointed at not being able to meet the ARMY.

Despite this, the news about Permission to Dance has filled him with joy and made him grateful towards the ARMY. Other members also posted their gratitude on Weverse.

Fans also mentioned that BTS would be the first band to have replaced their No. 1 debut song on the chart with a newer one.

In a video that was released earlier, RM and Jin also promised that they would make an appearance on Vlive together within a month of the release of Permission to Dance. Suga, on the other hand, predicted that Permission to Dance would be the song to replace Butter on the Billboard Hot 100. He also said that the song would likely stay on top for four to five weeks.

Edited by Siddharth Satish