BTS makes history after winning "Artist of the Year" and more at the 2021 AMAs

K-pop group BTS has made history after scoring a win at the 2021 AMAs for Artist of the Year, becoming the first Asian artist to do so.

In addition, the seven-member boy band also won every other award they were nominated for, including Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song.

This is the third time BTS has won in the Favorite Pop Duo/Group category, where they went up against names like AJR, Glass Animals, Maroon 5, and Silk Sonic.

The seven-member K-pop boy group under Big Hit Music has once again made history worldwide after their recent bagged wins at the 2021 American Music Awards.

BTS snagged the title of Artist of the Year, which not only made it their first time winning the award but also the first time an Asian act has won the title throughout the history of the AMAs. The win is a huge step towards diversity, inclusivity and recognition among music artists worldwide.

They competed with big names in the music industry such as Drake, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The K-pop band were also nominated for Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song (for their hit English single Butter) and took home awards for the same. Information regarding the artists they were up against can be found here.

BTS also performed with Coldplay at the AMAs, where fans were given special light-up wristbands to signal their support for the collaborative stage. The boys were scheduled to perform their special Butter remix alongside Megan Thee Stallion, but due to unfortunate circumstances, the American rapper was unable to attend the award show.

BTS has been on a roll recently, showing no signs of stopping. In the recent past, they were nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs in several categories. Similar to the AMAs, they won every single award they were nominated for, including Best Group, Biggest Fans, Best Pop, and Best K-pop.

They will soon be kicking off the first leg of their offline concert, Permission to Dance On Stage, which will take place in Los Angeles, California. ARMYs (fans of BTS) can still spot the K-pop idols in the city on December 4th, where they will be performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

