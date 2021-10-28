BTS makes history again: AMAs nominate the group for Artist of the Year and two more categories

Paving the way for K-pop yet again is BTS. The AMAs (American Music Awards) released their 2021 nominations, and the supergroup has bagged three nominations, including the highly coveted Artist of the Year. With this, the group became the first Korean act in history to be nominated for the grand prize.

2021 will be the group’s fourth consecutive year of getting nominated and hopefully filling their hands with awards. ARMYs are flying their fan flag higher than ever, full of pride, with the group achieving yet another historical feat.

BTS becomes the first Korean act to get nominated for Artist of the Year at the AMAs

On October 28, the AMAs released nominations for their 2021 awards. BTS has been winning the Social Artist Award consecutively, so fans did have a clue of the categories they would be nominated in. However, the 2021 AMAs nominations have added another medal in BTS’ already-shining belt.

For the AMAs 2021, BTS is nominated in three categories. These are Best Pop Duo/Group, Favorite Pop Song for Butter, and the Western Daesang, Artist of the Year.

In the coveted Artist of the Year category, BTS is going up against some of the biggest Hollywood music industry names. These are fellow labelmate Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

In the Favorite Pop Duo/Group, they’re up against AJR, Glass Animals, Maroon 5 and Silk Sonic. BTS has previously won the award two consecutive times - in 2019 and 2020.

Their hit song Butter is also nominated in the Favorite Pop song category. Doja Cat ft. SZA’s Kiss Me More and Dua Lipa’s Levitating are also nominated for the same. Olivia Rodrigo’s drivers license and The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s Save Your Tears (Remix) are the other strong contenders up against Butter.

Meanwhile, check out the ARMYs celebrating this historic feat on Twitter below:

dia 🗡⁷ @sugatalus years of beating the same conversation about racial profiling on awards and pigeonholing artists under certain categories into western award shows’ heads and we finally have artist of the year and fave pop song nominations,,, that’s what paving the way looks like years of beating the same conversation about racial profiling on awards and pigeonholing artists under certain categories into western award shows’ heads and we finally have artist of the year and fave pop song nominations,,, that’s what paving the way looks like

sara⁷ ◡̈ @TEARHOYAA As far as I remember BTS have never lost in any single category they were nominated for in AMAs. They've won every noms.. Let's work more harder and win this year too and get them their first Artist of the year too this time. Vote on tiktok and website both 👏👏👏💜 As far as I remember BTS have never lost in any single category they were nominated for in AMAs. They've won every noms.. Let's work more harder and win this year too and get them their first Artist of the year too this time. Vote on tiktok and website both 👏👏👏💜

Jin @JoonieArkive ARMY listen, BTS Artist Of The Year nomination is huge as we've been waiting for this for years. American Music Awards is like the BBMAs. Prepare your Tiktok accounts as early as now. We will vote hard for BTS! ARMY listen, BTS Artist Of The Year nomination is huge as we've been waiting for this for years. American Music Awards is like the BBMAs. Prepare your Tiktok accounts as early as now. We will vote hard for BTS!

noire @silverykoo artist of the year is literally huge. regardless of how you feel about tiktok please download the app and vote for bts. we NEED to give them this win! artist of the year is literally huge. regardless of how you feel about tiktok please download the app and vote for bts. we NEED to give them this win!

Dita ⁷ 🐙💜🐳 @almostdita They are nominated for Artist of the Year, they are most likely already in LA during AMAs (Nov 22), IF they attend the award and perform, then we're going to witness another historical performance from BTS, the 7 kings that grabbed the entire industry by their necks. They are nominated for Artist of the Year, they are most likely already in LA during AMAs (Nov 22), IF they attend the award and perform, then we're going to witness another historical performance from BTS, the 7 kings that grabbed the entire industry by their necks.

ᴮᴱLauren⁷ 💜 @LaurenJP68 No but like the AMAs were @BTS_twt ’s first ever national TV performance in the US. It was how I discovered them. And now 4 years later they have an Artist of the Year nom at the very same show. So deserved, so awesome. No but like the AMAs were @BTS_twt’s first ever national TV performance in the US. It was how I discovered them. And now 4 years later they have an Artist of the Year nom at the very same show. So deserved, so awesome.

Rose⁷🌹Semi ia 🦋 @AnnRose013 @O___7__o

They deserve that AOTY award.. @TEARHOYAA I am going to really download that Tiktok to vote for them...They deserve that AOTY award.. @O___7__o @TEARHOYAA I am going to really download that Tiktok to vote for them...They deserve that AOTY award..

Adi⁷🍎 @badbye7G



Proud is an understatement. This is @BTS_twt first Artist of the year nominee at AMAs and it's making me feel stuff.I am not crying but it's just the realization "wah, they are big aren't they? " Cant even imagine what 2017 ARMY feel who witnessed them go to AMA for first time.Proud is an understatement. This is @BTS_twt first Artist of the year nominee at AMAs and it's making me feel stuff.I am not crying but it's just the realization "wah, they are big aren't they? " Cant even imagine what 2017 ARMY feel who witnessed them go to AMA for first time. Proud is an understatement.

Bontlee @Bontlee18 @badbye7G @omermeroz @BTS_twt They have always been big, but they just never got recognition. I am also feeling a bit emotional. So So So PROUD @badbye7G @omermeroz @BTS_twt They have always been big, but they just never got recognition. I am also feeling a bit emotional. So So So PROUD

How to vote for AMAs 2021?

The AMAs website states the winners will be decided based on the highest number of valid votes. The voting period for all the categories has opened and will close on November 16, 2021, at 11:59:59 PM ET.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists in two ways - on the TikTok app or the Billboard Voting Website. Each account is eligible for only one vote per category per day.

The AMAs will air live on November 21, 2021, on ABC at 8 PM ET.

BTS attended and performed at the AMAs for the first time in 2017. They performed their DNA, amidst loud cheers that showed people their popularity and power.

This year, the group released chart-topping hits Butter and Permission to Dance. They attended the UNGA and gave a speech, becoming the youngest Presidential envoys. They entered the Guinness World Records again, becoming the first band in history to earn four No. 1s on Billboard Hot 100 Charts.

With all these achievements and much more, 2021 has surely been BTS’ year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, they have also officially entered the 2022 Grammys.

Edited by Aditya Singh