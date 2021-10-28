"Sold out king": BTS Jin the first to sell out his jacket in the FILA Winter Collection

BTS Jin is being called the "sold-out" king after the K-pop idol managed to completely sell out stocks of the jackets he wore for FILA's new Winter Collection.

Jin was the first to sell out the clothing he wore in the promotional pictures for the collection. The K-pop idol further proved his reach and reputation by selling out a Louis Vuitton jacket that he wore during a live stream.

BTS Jin wears FILA and Louis Vuitton jackets, sells them out

BTS is considered one of the biggest pop groups in the world right now and their reputation cannot be underestimated. Every band member has been called a "sold-out king," referring to their ability to sell out products just by wearing or carrying them.

Recently, ARMYs (fans of BTS) have been referring to member Kim Seok-jin by the same title, after the new record he accomplished.

BTS is currently partnered with sports and lifestyle brand FILA. Recently, the company released their special Winter Collection, which was modeled by the members of BTS.

The jackets that Jin wore were the first to get sold out from the entire collection, meriting the nick-name ARMYs have given him.

The K-pop idol has accomplished similar feats on multiple different occasions. Earlier in October, the singer had appeared on a VLive stream where he was seen sporting a Louis Vuitton jacket costing $2.8k. Despite the high price, the jacket was somehow sold-out by the end of the next day.

Last week, BTS' cartoon persona BT21 had a special plush toy release. Jin's character, a Llama called "RJ," was the first item to get sold out after its official release.

Many members of BTS have had their own "sold-out king" moments throughout their careers.

At the beginning of October, Xylitol Gum released a special edition bottle of its product with pictures of the BTS members on all of them. The V (or Kim Taehyung) bottle, sold online and in offline stores, exhausted its stocks almost immediately.

During an episode of BTS' variety show "In the Soop 2," Jeon Jungkook was spotted carrying a bottle of body wash, that was blurred out. And yet, fans managed to figure out the exact product he was using, and bought every product in the Philippines in record time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan