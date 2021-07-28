BTS's Jin is going to be an uncle? Fans break out in excitement at the news

BTS' Jin is going to be an uncle soon and fans of the group can't contain their happiness.
On the 27th of July (28th in South Korea) the BTS member's brother, Kim Seokjung, made a huge announcement concerning the future of him and his wife.
BTS Jin an uncle-to-be? Fans laugh at the idol's sense of humor
Jin's brother, Kim Seokjung, had posted a picture of an ultrasound on his Instagram account, making the announcement that his wife was pregnant.
Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate both him and his wife (Kim Ahreum) on the start of this new journey. To add to the matter, Ahreum had replied to the post with a confusing message saying, "Butter, please grow healthy."
As is tradition to give the unborn baby a nickname until an official name is decided, Seokjung later explained that he had asked his younger brother i.e., Jin of BTS, to provide a nickname.
Keeping in character with his sense of humor, the 28-year-old K-pop idol hilariously gave the baby the nickname "Butter," which is the name of BTS' all-English single. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, and all-in-all cemented BTS' position as the 7th artist to have four No. 1's on the Billboard Hot 100 list in less than a year.
Fans were no less than ecstatic upon hearing the news and began to flood social media with congratulatory messages for Jin's brother, while laughing at Jin's choice of name.
Kim Seokjung married Kim Ahreum almost a year ago, in a ceremony that was attended by family, close friends, Jin, and a few other BTS members. Seokjung later thanked Jin for "hosting a wonderful wedding."
Earlier this year, BTS's J-Hope also had happy news with regards to family, when his sister Jung Jiwoo got married to her fiancé in a private ceremony .
Also read: BTS play "Will it Fit?" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"