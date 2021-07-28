BTS's Jin is going to be an uncle? Fans break out in excitement at the news

BTS' Jin is going to be an uncle soon and fans of the group can't contain their happiness.

On the 27th of July (28th in South Korea) the BTS member's brother, Kim Seokjung, made a huge announcement concerning the future of him and his wife.

BTS Jin an uncle-to-be? Fans laugh at the idol's sense of humor

Jin's brother, Kim Seokjung, had posted a picture of an ultrasound on his Instagram account, making the announcement that his wife was pregnant.

Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate both him and his wife (Kim Ahreum) on the start of this new journey. To add to the matter, Ahreum had replied to the post with a confusing message saying, "Butter, please grow healthy."

As is tradition to give the unborn baby a nickname until an official name is decided, Seokjung later explained that he had asked his younger brother i.e., Jin of BTS, to provide a nickname.

Keeping in character with his sense of humor, the 28-year-old K-pop idol hilariously gave the baby the nickname "Butter," which is the name of BTS' all-English single. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, and all-in-all cemented BTS' position as the 7th artist to have four No. 1's on the Billboard Hot 100 list in less than a year.

Fans were no less than ecstatic upon hearing the news and began to flood social media with congratulatory messages for Jin's brother, while laughing at Jin's choice of name.

seokjin's brother post on ig that his wife is pregnant. his wife called their baby 'butter' 🥺 pic.twitter.com/H2FQm0b7jI — maru 🍓 (@bbwilog) July 27, 2021

Are you ok? No bro! Seokjin's brother's wife's called there baby "Kimbutter" in the bio😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZFSJxcqi0X — lily🖇️(studying 📚) (@Lixvantaex_) July 27, 2021

Omg so Seokjin's brother said it was Seokjin who nicknamed the baby ‘Butter’ he's gonna be such coolest uncle this is so cute 😭 — Sam⁷♡ Cris Day! (@taesmug) July 27, 2021

how seokjin will play with the baby of his older brother 🥺

pic.twitter.com/PPRXPP63xP — ً iriz⁷ ★ (@fluffienity) July 27, 2021

seokjin is going to be an uncle i have tears in my eyes — fatima⁷ (@monipersona) July 27, 2021

Thinking how Seokjin would be such an amazing uncle pic.twitter.com/uZ06fJsUYE — Sam⁷♡ Cris Day! (@taesmug) July 27, 2021

the kid going to bed knowing THE kim seokjin is their uncle pic.twitter.com/XIDHnRJWb4 — Liane⁷❀ JADE DAY! (@unotaehyung) July 27, 2021

and to think seokjin being an uncle meant that he could tell more stories like this to them 💔🥺cute pic.twitter.com/K66PL7vlB7 — ʚ♡ɞ (@kkyulilac) July 27, 2021

seokjin gonna be the best uncle...



pic.twitter.com/dAXfLNgBaY — taejin ✰ (@RJSeokjinnie) July 27, 2021

seokjin gonna be an uncle and it reminds me of this pls 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/paY1ZQ5Ynk — ًrammie⁷ hadil & rach day ! (@scftkoos) July 27, 2021

Kim Seokjung married Kim Ahreum almost a year ago, in a ceremony that was attended by family, close friends, Jin, and a few other BTS members. Seokjung later thanked Jin for "hosting a wonderful wedding."

Earlier this year, BTS's J-Hope also had happy news with regards to family, when his sister Jung Jiwoo got married to her fiancé in a private ceremony .

