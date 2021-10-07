Xylitol X BTS Special Edition products released, V's bottle sells out instantly

BTS once again proved their worldwide fame and never-ending demand, after a collaboration with Xylitol for a special line of its products sold out almost instantly upon release.

Many fans were unable to purchase Xylitol Gum BTS Smile Bottles, a new line of their products released in collaboration with the K-pop band. The bottles featured pictures of the BTS members, with V's bottle selling out online and in stores almost immediately.

Earlier on, Japanese news agency IT Media Netlab (Twitter @itm_nlab) hosted a poll on their site, asking viewers to vote for the BTS member that they'd want to see on the Xylitol Gum BTS Smile bottle. BTS V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, ranked in first place.

Earlier on, Japanese news agency IT Media Netlab hosted a poll on their site, asking viewers to vote for the BTS member that they'd want to see on the Xylitol Gum BTS Smile bottle. BTS V emerged as the most popular individual design, getting 23.4% of the votes, while the OT7 design ranked first with 25.3%.

The Xylitol X BTS Gum bottles were eventually released during the first week of October in both South Korea and Japan. Many fans were unable to grab a pack of the V edition however, as they sold out almost instantly both in-store and online.

Xylitol is a sugar-free chewing gum. Recently, Xylitol announced the "Smile to Smile Project," a promotional collaboration with the K-pop boy group BTS and LOTTE Confectionery.

The project was set to start within select areas of South Korea and Japan, but will eventually expand to Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, the United States of America, and Canada, according to LOTTE's official site.

BTS V has often been praised for his popularity in Asia, especially Korea, China and Japan. Recently, a Japanese comedian admitted that the idol singer was his favorite member out of the seven-person ensemble.

The singer isn't foreign to occurrences like this. In September 2021, Tae-hyung posted a picture of himself posing with a glass of wine.

In September 2021, Tae-hyung posted a picture of himself posing with a glass of wine on Twitter.

The bottle is a 2001 Chateau Margaux that can sell for well over $2k. In a desperate bid to try out the wine, fans of Tae-hyung opted to go for the 1992 version of the bottle which sells for around $400. It sold out soon after his selfie was posted, and searches for the wine shot up.

6 minutes after Kim Taehyung's twitter update, 5 search words related to the Château Margaux wine were trending on Google trends. Margaux wine price was one of the highest searched query on Google.

The power of Kim Tae-hyung is certainly not to be underestimated. After the release of Netflix's new hit show Squid Game, many fans got creative with their BTS X Squid Game edits and hope to see V in the next season, if it were to happen.

