The Squid Game cast on the Jimmy Fallon show: Where to watch, release date, air time and more

Get ready to see the Squid Game cast in all their glory as they shed their tracksuits for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

The four main leads, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo and Wi Ha Joon will reportedly appear as guests on Jimmy Fallon's show. Read on to learn all the details about it.

The Squid Game cast is all set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's talk show

The four main actors of Squid Game - Lee Jung Jae (Seong Gi Hun), Park Hae Soo (Cho San Woo), Jung Ho Yeon (Kang Sae Byeok) and Wi Ha Joon (Inspector Hwang Jun Ho) - will guest at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on October 7, according to allkpop.

As per the same report, the filming took place around 5-6 AM KST on September 6 via video conferencing. The filming took place in Seoul, South Korea.

A 2021 global phenomenon, Netflix's Squid Game has been an incredible success for the streaming platform, director Hwang Dong Hyuk and the main actors.

Since its release on September 17, the show has been trending on searches every single day. The popularity even had Jung Ho Yeon, a model who made her acting debut in Squid Game, gain millions of followers on Instagram. It even influenced veteran lead actors Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo to open their Instagram accounts.

Fans have only seen the cast answer questions or play games on Netflix or The Swoon's official channels. But the cast members have now secured their first U.S. TV talk show with one of the most famous shows on late-night TV.

When will Squid Game air on the Jimmy Fallon show?

According to allkpop, the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' episode with the Squid Game cast is slated to be released on October 7 at 12:30 PM KST.

How and where can I watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's Squid Game episode?

The U.S. audience has multiple options to choose from.

They can watch it on the NBC app or website, but it is only available for NBC subscribers as it requires a log-in. The other option is AT&T TV NOW that offers live stream services for almost all NBC shows.

For global viewers, there are streaming options to watch the show with Hulu and FuboTV. If none of these options work, viewers can resort to waiting a bit for NBC to release clips of the show on the talk show's official YouTube channel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi