Squid Game director addresses red-blue Ddakji fan theory and Gong Yoo’s backstory

Netflix’s Squid Game has been making multiple headlines daily for two and a half weeks. With news of a possible season 2, Squid Game fan theories are the top searched and conceptualized content.

Faced with multiple unanswered questions, fans took it upon themselves to create answers. It reminds people of The Matrix, especially when it comes to the veteran Train to Busan actor Gong Yoo’s cameo in the show and the Ddakji game. In an interview with a Korean media outlet, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed the secret behind them.

What’s the story of Salesman Gong Yoo in Squid Game?

The Goblin star Gong Yoo is one of the most highly-revered Korean actors. His cameo on the show excited many, as it was completely unexpected. He has only appeared twice in the entire series.

In episode one, Gong Yoo first appears as the Salesman on a subway, leading the viewers and the main character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung Jae) into the Squid Game world. His second and last appearance was on the same subway, but with another potential player. As Gi-hun tries to get a hold of him, he’s already inside the train, beaming a big smile.

Gong Yoo’s job is to play Ddakji, a paper game, with a potential new in-debt contestant and recruit them. While fans believe they will have to wait for season 2 to understand his role, director Dong-hyuk has revealed it himself.

He first addressed the fan theories saying he knows some of them, moving on to say that “these viewers are definitely more creative than I am.” He then added that the Salesman is nothing more than a former staff member of the Squid Game.

Dong-hyuk elaborated, saying that he gained immense trust in one of the game-makers over time as a trusted staff member, Oh Il-nam. After he went through promotions, he became capable enough to work outside in the “real world”.

Is the red or blue fan theory true? Squid Game director responds

Kizzy @KizzyyyK The man offered him red or blue. He picked blue and ended up as a player. But if he picked red would he have become a worker? #squidgame The man offered him red or blue. He picked blue and ended up as a player. But if he picked red would he have become a worker? #squidgame https://t.co/eQgYU78reY

Probably the most famous fan theory of the Squid Game is the folded paper tile game called Ddakji. It is this game that starts the entire circus of the game. The Salesmen, in our case, Gong Yoo, meets with Seong Gi-hun and offers to play Ddakji.

Seong Gi-hun chooses the blue paper tile and wakes up to be a participant amongst a sea of red-tracksuit masked workers. Fans wondered if the decision of the colours determines what the person would be. Red for masked workers and blue for contestants?

However, even the story behind the colours isn’t as complex as that. Dong-hyuk stated that he just went with the colours because of a typical Korean scary tale.

The Morningstar ✨ @Time0Keeper #Netflix Bro in squid games I can’t help but feel like if he had chosen the red envelop instead of the blue one, when he was battling that man in the subway, he would’ve been a worker instead of a player #SquidGame Bro in squid games I can’t help but feel like if he had chosen the red envelop instead of the blue one, when he was battling that man in the subway, he would’ve been a worker instead of a player #SquidGame #Netflix

Also Read

According to an urban legend in Japan and Korea, lore has it that a ghost appears in the bathroom and asks people to choose from red and blue toilet paper. But no matter which colour one chooses, the spirit ends up killing both of them.

So the theory of either a worker or a contestant goes in the trash. Here’s hoping Squid Game season 2 gives us more answers to the questions whenever it might be released.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar