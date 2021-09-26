Squid Game may get a season 2, but not anytime soon, says Director

The latest K-drama sensation, Netflix's Squid Game, has left fans yearning for more. More so because of the cliffhanger in the finale of season 1. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Squid Game's director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed his plans for a sequel and elements that have made the show an international hit.

Talking about Squid Game 2, Dong Hyuk shared that he doesn't have "well-developed plans" for it. He revealed it took him almost six months to write and rewrite only the show's first two episodes.

His hard work has definitely paid off as the survival drama has become the first-ever top-rated K-drama in the U.S.

Will there be a Squid Game Season 2? Director puts fans' query to rest

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk recently sat down for an interview with Variety and revealed that creating Squid Game (which he is also the sole writer of) was quite stressful. He also hinted at a much-anticipated sequel, saying he's not sure whether he'd want to undergo tremendous pressure this soon.

The director opened up about the struggle of creating Squid Game and how long it took him to complete just two episodes:

"In my earlier days, I’d drink half a bottle of soju (Korean liquor) to get the creative juices flowing. I can’t do that anymore. Writing (‘Squid Game’) was harder than normal for me as it was a series, not a film. It took me six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes. Then I consulted verbally with friends and picked up clues for improvements through my own pitching and from their responses.”

Being the sole writer and director for the complex yet straightforward show wasn't an easy task for Dong Hyuk. Especially now, with the global success that the show has earned, it's more pressuring to release a sequel that matches and surpasses expectations.

Talking about the sequel, Dong Hyuk said,

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Dong Hyuk has an incredible roster of acclaimed movies. From the Gong Yoo starrer Silenced in 2011 to The Fortress in 2017. His best work remains Miss Granny, a 2014 hit musical comedy that has been adapted in seven countries.

Squid Game was also supposed to be a movie and originated in 2008. There's no denying that it is similar to previous survival game movies like Battle Royale, Hunger Games, Alice in Borderland and even As the God's Will. Dong Hyuk knows the criticism thrown at him too.

He admits he has had great inspiration from Japanese comics and animation. However, what makes Squid Game different is that it has a unique, personal touch.

"When I started, I was in financial straits myself and spent much time in cafes reading comics including ‘Battle Royale’ and ‘Liar Game.’ I came to wonder how I’d feel if I took part in the games myself. But I found the games too complex, and for my own work focused instead on using kids’ games."

Although he'd like to work with multiple people, Dong Hyuk also stated that he isn't good at teamwork. He is currently working on a screenplay for a movie tentatively titled KO Club.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Gi Hun risk it all and participate in another game, but this time with a different motive - revenge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi