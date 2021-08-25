Hellbound: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers, and everything to know about Yoo Ah-in’s Netflix K-Drama based on webcomic

Netflix announced the release of another Korean series called Hellbound after the success of originals such as Love Alarm and Sweet Home. This series is based on a webcomic called Jiok, which literally translates to Hell.

The comic was published on Naver and was made by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Kyu-seok.

The two worked on the show's screenplay for Netflix, with Hellbound also being directed by Yeon Sang-ho. He is also the director of movies such as Train to Busan and Seoul Station, among others.

Release date of Hellbound

The streaming platform has not revealed the exact release date of the show. However, it has been speculated that the show will make its way out in October.

It was reported that the series would have its international premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in September. According to the TIFF website, a show will be screened on September 11.

Cast of Hellbound

Yoo Ah-in as Jung Jin-soo

Actor Yoo Ah-in, who has worked on several movies and K-Dramas, will play the lead role in Hellbound. He will portray the role of Jung Jin-soo in the show.

He was previously seen in movies such as #Alive, Seoul Vibe, Voice of Silence, and Burning.

He also played the lead role in K-Dramas Chicago Typewriter and Secret Affair.

Won Jin-ah as Song So-hyun

Won Jin-ah was previously on the JTBC show She Would Never Know, also based on a popular webcomic. Before this, she was seen in Melting Me Softly, Life, and Rain or Shine.

She has also appeared in movies like Happy New Year and Long Live the King, among others. Won Jin-ah will play the role of Song So-hyun in Hellbound.

Other cast members

Park Jung-min as Bae Young-jae

Kim Hyun-joo as Min Hey-jin

Yang Ik-jun as Jin Kyung-hoon

Kim Do-yoon as Hwasalchok member

Kim Shin-rok as Park Jung-ja

Ryoo Kyung-soo as Priest Yoo-ji

Lee Re as Jin Hee-jung

Plot of Hellbound

Based on the webcomic titled Jiok, Hellbound is about a religion called Saejinrihwe. Jung Jin-soo is the leader of this religious group that sounds more like a cult.

He had all the characteristics of a cult leader, including charisma and an air of mystery surrounding him. He spoke to people about the appearance of angels of death.

He called this a revelation and even predicted how people would die. This religion has a huge following, but some members in Hellbound will stand up to Saejinrihwe and its members, Hwasalchok.

The pre-credits scene of Hellbound was also described on TIFF, reading:

"In a quiet coffee shop, a middle-aged man sits alone, sweating profusely, feverishly checking the time. When 2 pm strikes, three demonic, amorphous figures come smashing through the front window."

It further stated:

"The man ran out of the shop and down the busy city streets in terror, trying to escape. The ominous figures catch him, pin him to the ground, and perform a ritual that leaves his body in ashes. A crowd surrounds the scene, capturing the disturbing act on cellphones."

Teaser and posters of Hellbound

The teaser of the K-Drama is yet to be revealed by Netflix. However, the official poster and a few stills have been released.

