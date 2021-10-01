Squid Game actor Jung Ho-yeon has garnered more than 9 million followers on Instagram since release of hit K-Drama

Squid Game starring Jung Ho-yeon, among others, has become a global phenomenon. The nine-episode K-Drama on Netflix has gained the attention of audiences with its intriguing plot.

The cast of the show has also gained global recognition, and as a result, their social media handles have received significant attention. Actor Jung Ho-yeon was added to this list recently when her follower count on Instagram reached an impressive 9.9 million, seeing a rise of 8 million plus since the show came out.

For the uninitiated, violence and unapologetic treatment of the economically backward section of society became the unique selling point of the K-Drama, Squid Game.

Like Parasite, Squid Game uses the lead characters to compare society's insanely wealthy and tragically poor sections. Four hundred fifty-six members are chosen to participate in a brutal game that could mean life or death for the participants, while onlookers bet on the outcome of each game and each contestant.

What role did actor Jung Ho-yeon play in Squid Game?

The actor played the role of Kang Sae-byeok, one of the game's participants who almost reached the finale. She is a defector from North Korea who crossed the borders with her brother.

Sae-byeok could not bring her mother along, and her only wish was to live a good life with her younger brother.

She built a bond with Gi-hun and made it to the final round of the game with him and Sang-woo. However, she got injured in one of the rounds. Sang-woo stabbed her to death as he was afraid that Gi-hun and Sae-byeok would stop the game if she lived.

She met a tragic end in the show, but audiences loved the performance of Jung Ho-yeon, who portrayed the character.

She has gained lots of attention on social media and outside as a result. Many fans were surprised to find that Jung Ho-yeon was close friends with BLACKPINK member Jennie.

The K-Pop idol had even sent a coffee truck for the employees and cast on the show, requesting that they take good care of her friend (unnie).

Fans found more such interesting bits of information as Jung Ho-yeon appeared in press interviews along with other members of the cast. All this has seen here popularity shoot up, resulting in the startling rise in her Instagram follower count.

