Squid Game's Park Hae Soo welcomes their first child

The past couple of weeks have proven to be very eventful for Squid Game's Park Hae Soo. After the resounding success of the show, the veteran actor also revealed that he and his wife had recently welcomed their first child.
The 40 year-old actor's agency, BH Entertainment, released a statement on Spetember 29, confirming the good news.
"It's true that Park Hae Soo's wife recently gave birth to their first son, and Park Hae Soo is now a father."
Who is Squid Game's Park Hae Soo?
Park Hae Soo is a familiar name for most K-drama viewers. Apart from his most recent portrayal as Jo San Woo in Squid Game, the actor is also well known for his role as a star baseball player who is sent to prison for protecting his sister in tVn's critically acclaimed Prison Playbook. The role of Kim Je Hyuk earned him the Best New Actor at The Seoul Awards. Park Hae Soo also made an appearance in the Netflix film Time to Hunt.
The character of Jo San Woo had one of the most interesting character arcs in Squid Game. Initially described by the protagonist as a hard-working genius, the reality was far from it. Park Hae Soo impressed the viewers with the ease with which he portrayed the cunning of Jo San Woo.
Following the success of Squid Game and the birth of his child, Park Hae Soo, in an interview, took the chance to thank everyone who congratulated him. He said:
"I'm so thankful that so many people around the world are congratulating me on the birth of my son. I let my wife know before the interview today that the news was being released today, so she should expect to hear from a lot of people soon."
Park Hae Soo married his long-time girlfriend on January 1, 2019, in a ceremony in Seoul.
Fans congratulate Park Hae Soo
Following the news of his child's birth, several fans took to social media to congratulate the happy father.
Looks like there is no stopping for the Squid Game actor. Park Hae Soo is currently set to appear in two more shows on Netflix, Suriname, and the Korean adaptation of Money Heist, where he is set to play the role of Berlin.