Squid Game’s success leads main actors to open personal Instagram accounts

The two contrasting leads in Squid Game, Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo, have finally opened their personal Instagram accounts. Both actors opened their accounts on October 2, KST, a few hours apart. It is believed that Lee Jung Jae’s decision influenced Park Hae Soo.

With the popularity of the stars and the game being no joke, Lee Jung Jae has already garnered 1.1 million followers. Meanwhile, Park Hae Soo currently sits at 644k followers. All of this is because of the unexpected international success of Squid Game.

In Netflix’s survival drama Squid Game, Lee Jung Jae played the favorite addict-but-nice-hearted character Seong Gi Hun, while Park Hae Soo played the least favorite character, the SNU graduate Cho Sang Woo. Reeling from their sudden success, the two actors opened their personal Instagram accounts.

The first photo on both their accounts is a smiling selfie in a formal suit. As predicted, others in-line are from the set of Squid Game. Like many other veterans, the actors communicated with their fans either through their fancafes or agencies. But the popularity and success of Squid Game has now led them to Instagram for a faster and better way of communication.

Lee Jung Jae uploaded a photo to his account on October 2, at around 4 PM KST. The post has 37,090 comments and counting at the time of writing. The 48-year-old South Korean veteran actor captioned it with,

“Is this…how it’s done…? #Lee Jung Jae #Squid Game”

Veteran actor Park Hae Soo also seems influenced by his co-star. He uploaded a selfie captioning it,

“I also participated ^^ This is Park Hae Soo. #ParkHaeSoo #ChoSangWoo #SquidGame”

In an interesting turn of events, fans believe Lee Jung Jae’s Instagram handle, @from_jjlee, is a matching couple-stagram handle with his best friend.

Actor Jung Woo Sung, who he has been friends with for 22 years, has an Instagram ID of @tojws. They connected the ‘From’ in Lee Jung Jae’s username to the ‘To’ in Jung Woo Sung’s as a celebration and inspiration of their friendship.

In other news, Lee Jung Jae said he would be game for Squid Game 2. A TikToker has revealed the show has completely botched English translations.

The nine-episode thriller Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.

