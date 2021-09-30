BTS V’s charm ropes in another celebrity fan, the famous Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura 

On September 19, Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura revealed that his favorite member from BTS is V, aka Kim Taehyung. V’s irresistible charm is known to collect celebrity fans like Pokemon by now.

An entertainer, director, actor, dramatic performer and more, Teruyoshi Uchimura shared his love for BTS and V on the All Night Nippon radio show.

Renowned Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura calls BTS’ V his favorite member

The Utchan Nanchan duo member Teruyoshi Uchimura appeared as a guest on the famous 1-5 am radio show, All Night Nippon. The 57-year-old entertainer is one of the most prominent and influential comedians in the Japanese entertainment industry.

According to Yahoo! Japan, he revealed the K-pop group he was addicted to, all thanks to the influence of a hard-core ARMY in his family, his 12-year-old daughter. He even added that he can now name all the members and listen to their songs almost daily.

The comedian named the fun Anpanman song as one of his favorites. He also continued praising all seven members individually while revealing his and his daughter’s biases.

He and his daughter stand on contrasting levels as his daughter’s bias is Jin from the Hyung line, and his bias is V from the Maknae line. He also discussed loving RM’s manliness, Jimin’s smooth skin, SUGA’s rap and J-Hope’s dance. He even called Jungkook “very charming,” saying that all seven members are good.

After naming the members and praising them, he laughed, saying he was unaware of how huge a BTS fan he is. He even said, “I’m addicted to BTS”.

This isn’t the first time a Japanese celebrity has chosen BTS’ V as their bias. Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire entrepreneur, revealed he likes V in a BTS merch unboxing YouTube video. Then there’s Ryoma Takeuchi, another famous Japanese actor who fell in love with V’s blue hair, calling him “really handsome”.

The comedian will be performing a BTS parody at the Uchimura Cultural Festival 2021 on October 14 and 17 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, ARMYs are gearing up to see BTS in their first offline concert in two years in Los Angeles.

