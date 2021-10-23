BTS Jungkook sells out body wash that was blurred out on "In the Soop 2"

Jeon Jungkook of the K-pop boy band BTS has once again demonstrated his power to sell out products just by using them.

This time, fans managed to get their hands on the brand of body wash he used on season 2 of In the Soop, despite the editors of the show blurring it out completely.

Fans buy out all the body wash stock from Shopee's PH branch

BTS' reality show In the Soop has been making rounds in the ARMY (fans of BTS) community since it returned for season 2 on October 15, 2021.

The purpose of the show is for the K-pop band to temporarily move to a quieter location, where they can spend time trying out activities or other things that they're normally too busy to do.

The show aims to provide a "healing" experience to both BTS and the viewers of the show. For this season, the seven-member K-pop group has been shifted to a serene and beautiful mountainside location.

BTS Jungkook is currently the talk of the show after he decided to bring his Dobermann Bahm with him to the location the group is staying at. He has been praised for the special care he has provided his dog with, with many fans gushing over his fatherly persona.

Jungkook is once again in the news but for a different reason this time. The K-pop star is often referred to as the King of selling out objects. On multiple occasions, Jungkook has been able to sell out products from certain brands just by using them. These products include fabric softeners, kombucha, wine, and perfume.

The "sold-out king" (his nickname) saga continued after Jungkook managed to sell out a certain brand of body wash he was using. What surprised people the most, was that the editors of the show had intentionally blurred out the product so that people wouldn't be able to find out, and yet somehow they did.

Soon after the episode that featured the body wash aired, a fan was able to spot the product and posted their findings on Twitter. That was all it took for Philippine fans to buy out all the stock from Shopee's PH branch. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the body wash to be restocked.

JEON JUNGKOOK ILOILO 🇵🇭 𝄞 | @JeonJKIloiloPH The 500 ml Milk Baobab Body wash at best deal of Php 651 yesterday at Shopee PH is now sold out 🤧 They had over 300 stocks yesterdayJungkook's power 🔥 The 500 ml Milk Baobab Body wash at best deal of Php 651 yesterday at Shopee PH is now sold out 🤧 They had over 300 stocks yesterdayJungkook's power 🔥 https://t.co/geYlrMz4s0

The power of the BTS members is truly one to be marveled at. Earlier this month, V (real name Kim Taehyung) was able to sell out a sugar-free chewing gum bottle that had his face on it, moments after it was released.

Fans who went to a physical store to purchase the bottle were shocked to see others had beaten them to it, as it was completely sold out in person as well. More on this incident here.

