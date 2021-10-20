BTS Jungkook showered in praise after ARMYs notice the K-pop idol leaving his Dobermann unmodified

BTS Jungkook has been receiving a lot of positive attention lately due to his conscious decision with his pet Dobermann "Bahm."

Going against the grain, Jungkook has chosen not to crop his dog's ears. While this seems relatively mundane, this dangerous dog-grooming practice is quite popular with the breed of dog Bahm comes from, which is why many fans are praising the K-pop idol for his thoughtfulness.

BTS Jungkook leaves his pet Dobermann's ears uncropped

"Cropping," with reference to a dog, is the practice of removing a part of a dog's ears. It was originally said to be a safety practice that prevented ear infections and improved hearing, especially for hunting or sheep rearing dogs. However, cropping is no longer deemed "necessary" in modern times.

The act of cropping is said to be painful for dogs and is purely done for aesthetic purposes these days. Many animal activist groups have publicly spoken out against the harmful practice, as it can cause dogs a lot of stress and potential hearing loss.

So when BTS Jungkook recently debuted his new dog on the K-pop group's variety show 'In The SOOP' fans were delighted to see that his dog "Jeon Bahm" retained his floppy ears.

Bahm is of the Dobermann breed, which is very often subjected to the practice of cropping by its owners.

During BTS' 'In The SOOP' ARMYs were able to see many wholesome and cute interactions between Bahm and all of the K-pop band members. Many were especially swooning at Jungkook calling himself Bahm's "dad," a minute detail which didn't go unnoticed.

Along with Jungkook, many other members of BTS own their very own pets. V, or Kim Taehyung, owns a Pomeranian named Yeontan. Suga, or Min Yoongi, has a toy Poodle named Holly. RM's (real name Kim Namjoon) pet is adorably named Rapmon (his old nickname), and is an American Eskimo.

J-Hope, or Jung Hoseok, has a Shih Tzu named Mickey. Jin (or Kim Seokjin) has had several sugar gliders in the past, and Jimin (or Park Jimin) currently is not known to have any pets.

In other good news for ARMYs (fans of BTS), the K-pop band will be performing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour on the L.A. leg. More information can be found here.

