ARMY hilariously mistakes a detail of BTS Jungkook’s outfit as a new piercing

Hawk-eyed ARMYs claimed they found a new piercing, particularly a chest piercing, on BTS’ Jungkook in the premiere episode of In the SOOP season 2. Although slightly visible, fans can’t wrap their minds around the youngest member upgrading his emo-punk phase with a chest piercing - especially when tattoos are taboo in Korean society.

In the photos, Jungkook can be seen wearing a lace see-through dull green shirt. While his tattoo sleeve was on full display, ARMYs noticed a shiny thing near his chest. The little detail filled Twitter with photos and videos of Jungkook as fans went crazy over the youngest member’s potentially newest piercing addition.

ARMYs react to finding BTS’ Jungkook possible new piercing in In The SOOP S2 Ep 1

BTS’ In the SOOP season 2 premiered on October 15 and has already given ARMYs a whole lot to be excited about. Whether it’s the members’ hilarious laughs, the first look at Jungkook's dog, a Doberman named Jeon Bam, or the latest addition - a potential new piercing.

Trust ARMYs to turn to detectives and find out every little detail about the members. One such fan noticed a shiny thing near Jungkook’s chest area as he looked at his visual best with a can of soda in one hand and a cup of ramen in the other.

jk updates ★ @jjklve_ 44 seconds of jungkook and his ring lip piercing <3 44 seconds of jungkook and his ring lip piercing <3 https://t.co/zTVC9M81e1

Twitter went crazy over Jungkook’s possible new piercing. He has previously gone all punk and sported an eyebrow piercing and a lip piercing complete with his tattoo sleeve.

Here’s how fans collected proof and reacted to Jungkook’s “piercing” in In the SOOP:

While most fans believed it was a piercing, there was a minority who wanted to confirm the news. Just an hour later, they confirmed that the 'shiny thing near his chest’ was not a piercing but a garment thread or a mic wire. Basically, anything besides a piercing.

sasanqua @sugarealaccount @kmfansite it's not a piercing cuz u can't see it here 😭 @kmfansite it's not a piercing cuz u can't see it here 😭 https://t.co/pAMLOa67pv

Some fans had stated that it was an equipment wire, as the position seemed slightly off. However, they were shunned by others. After the reveal, fans started calling themselves ‘clowns’ again. But the reveal does leave fans with a sigh of relief.

Being a part of the biggest K-pop group, BTS’ Jungkook has changed Korean society’s outlook towards tattoos and piercings. Idols before and after him don them too, but considering the amount of influence and majorly positive impact that BTS has, Jungkook’s piercings make way for breaking stereotypes.

Meanwhile, BTS’ In the SOOP season 2 will be released every Friday at 9 PM KST on JTBC and 10 PM KST on Weverse.

