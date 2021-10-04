BTS Jungkook's piercings become a hot debate as Knetz think he's breaking prejudices

All eyes were on BTS' maknae Jeon Jungkook when he made his first public appearance with piercings during the Butter press release. His lip and eyebrow piercings have been the talk of the town from the start.

With the group's global influence and success, Korean netizens now believe Jungkook's style is helping break prejudices against piercings in Korean culture. Many netizens have spoken up about him helping them overcome their prejudices.

How BTS Jungkook's piercings and tattoos may help break prejudices

BTS' Jungkook with his tattoo sleeve and piercing (Image via TheQoo)

TheQoo, a Korean blog website, has over 1000 comments from Korean netizens discussing BTS Jungkook's piercings.

Showing off a long purple ponytail and eyebrow piercing in Butter, he raised some eyebrows but later revealed that the get-up was fake. However, in Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter collection video, close-ups of the idol’s face now clearly show that the piercing is real.

He recently showed off a funky lip piercing at The Fact Music Awards 2021 ceremony, and made multiple headlines. As fans say, the 24-year-old maknae is going through his punk-emo phase. He has an entire tattoo sleeve on his right arm, with tattoos on his knuckles too.

Vi⁷ @hons_00l This Jungkook inspires me to get a full sleeve tattoo and piercings.... This Jungkook inspires me to get a full sleeve tattoo and piercings.... https://t.co/G7nFHkYth1

Tattoos and piercings are still considered taboo in South Korea, but seeing the youngest BTS member show them off in fashion is making people question the notion itself.

All of this has led many Korean netizens to shed their inhibitions regarding piercings and tattoos.

He helped one netizen break their prejudice as they stated (some comments translated from Korean),

“Thanks to Jungkook(?), prejudice is broken. I got a small tattoo on my shoulder and I want to try eyebrow piercing.” - Comment 1014

For another netizen, piercings express his individuality and they find nothing wrong with it.

“The existence of Jungkook itself is lovely, but I'm not afraid of piercings because they're also expressions of individuality.” Comment 1025

Another comment stated that the idol is in love with piercings and he should do whatever he likes, without any regrets.

“Jungkook is obsessed with piercings these days. Do whatever you want to do without regrets.” Comment 907.

While others praised his looks, some also commented that he isn’t the first to get piercings and the hullabaloo surrounding it, baseless. However, Jungkook is probably the only artist to attend UN meetings with President Moon Jae In, with his eyebrow piercings and tattoos on full display.

BTS has always stood to break norms, whether in education, gender, love, or beauty. The agency and the member’s decision to have tattoos on display showcases freedom of expression and helps break prejudices.

