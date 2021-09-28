BTS Jungkook resigns as director from his brother’s clothing company after being accused of false advertising

Jungkook has reportedly resigned from his post of director at his brother’s clothing company. According to media reports, the BTS idol is no longer a part of his brother Jeon Junghyun’s company Six6uys.

The clothing company was founded in May 2021 and aimed to manufacture accessories and clothes. In September, it launched a brand called Graffiti On Mind.

The theme of this line of clothes was rebellion with a touch of art. They had shirt and sweater ranges. The former sold at around ₩119,000 (about $101) while the latter ranged between ₩229,000 (about $194) to ₩305,000 (about $258).

Why was BTS idol Jungkook accused of false advertising?

Jungkook was known to sport clothes from his brother’s clothing line. He even appeared on live broadcasts on social media and posted pictures of himself in Graffiti On Mind clothes. This has led to claims that the star was partaking in false advertising.

False advertising is when a misleading, inaccurate, or deceptive statement is made online or offline intentionally or recklessly to promote a brand or the sale of a product. This act is considered a crime in many regions, primarily when celebrities are known to partake in such practices for personal profit.

Jungkook, sporting the clothes from his brother’s line, was seen as false advertising by netizens since he worked for the company. They even labeled it as unethical advertising.

As of now, there has been no response from Jungkook or his label BigHit Entertainment regarding the claims made by individuals online. However, it was reported that the star stepped down from his position as the company director.

As of September 14, Jungkook is no longer involved with his brother’s company professionally. It was also speculated that Jungkook probably stepped down as he found the sentiments passed by fans online to be a burden.

BTS to hold first in-person concert in two years

Also Read

In other BTS-related news, BigHit Entertainment announced on September 28 KST that the band would perform in their first in-person concert since the beginning of the pandemic. The show will be held in LA in November and December.

Edited by Ravi Iyer