Did BTS' Jungkook get an eyebrow piercing?

Jeon Jungkook of BTS hosted a live stream on VLive earlier today, and fans are in shock after he revealed something special!

The 23-year-old debuted along with the rest of BTS in 2013, with their hit single "No More Dream." He had received professional training in singing and dancing before, having attended a summer class from Movement Lifestyle in South Korea for their dancing program.

After hearing some details he revealed on a live stream he held earlier, fans began to swarm social media with reactions and most were rendered speechless.

BTS' Jungkook reveals shocking detail on live stream, fans rendered speechless

Jungkook held a mini-concert for his fans on his live stream, singing karaoke and performing while being casual and relaxed, and also interacted with them and answered questions.

Jungkook Mini Concert Setlist - VLIVE



-Euphoria

-Dope

-IDOL

-Baepsae

-Outro: Wings

-So What



Covers

-Smile Again

-Peaches

-Stay

-Leave the Door Open

-Hold On

-As Always (그렇게) pic.twitter.com/kQmngYGQn3 — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) July 29, 2021

One burning query that had plagued fans for a while was whether the eyebrow piercing Jungkook sported for BTS' Butter music video and promotions was fake or not.

During a live broadcast for Butter (which was held around the time it was released in May 2021), Jungkook revealed that the piercing was indeed fake at the time, breaking the hearts of fans all around.

However, later on, fans began to notice something suspicious during BTS' Louis Vuitton promotion videos - it appeared as if Jungkook's piercing was indeed real, which caused a lot of confusion. But today, the question was finally answered by Jungkook himself.

Jungkook confirmed that his eyebrow piercing is real! He said the stickers were a hassle to maintain so he got it pierced. pic.twitter.com/d7185mfWqj — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) July 29, 2021

Jungkook finally confirmed what thousands were waiting to hear, and fans weren't able to contain their excitement - having not only received a free mini concert from Jungkook, but to also hear that his eyebrow piercing was real, was overwhelming to say the least.

Many flooded Twitter with messages of appreciation not only for the K-pop idol's appearance, but for his honey-smooth vocals as well.

if jungkook then why

not boba ball so round :(( pic.twitter.com/vyG0zblxQy — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ (@kmohanty99) July 29, 2021

Jungkook went all out on an online concert until he was sweating?? Pulled off flawless highnotes passionately for our sake?? Smiled so big & cute, looked so hot & fresh. Every good adjective is less to describe how INSANELY beautiful Jungkook is inside out. Our euphoria indeed pic.twitter.com/Rc6Rj8NqdM — rockstar koo 🌼 (@prettykku) July 29, 2021

jungkook first live 🤝 jungkook’s recent live omg he’s so precious pic.twitter.com/a4NwZqirox — ً (@jeonsfond) July 29, 2021

jungkook brushing his hair with his fingers.. he's so handsome omg pic.twitter.com/x4YgYy4B9T — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) July 29, 2021

jungkook singing his high notes in so what omg he's insane pic.twitter.com/JXXyvazu1j — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) July 29, 2021

i just attended jungkook's vlive / mini concert where he was wearing a see through shirt and an eyebrow piercing, he sang justin beiber and said fuck way too many times, he performed euphoria live and hip thrusted in baepsae. pic.twitter.com/0N7XVM0cLX — ash⁷ topper era 🍀 (@yyangflwrs) July 29, 2021

everyone months ago: jungkook's piercing is real it's obvious



jungkook: it's real



everyone: pic.twitter.com/RGukeqT6xw — rade (@taehyungsrep) July 29, 2021

Years ago, when BTS was filming for their reality TV show "American Hustle Life," Jungkook had mentioned that he'd like to get tattoos in the future. BTS' Suga was slightly worried about him mentioning it so openly in front of the camera, due to the stigma around tattoos in South Korea.

Concerned about Jungkook's image, he told him that his fans might be disappointed at hearing that. Jungkook responded optimistically, stating that if they were his fans, they wouldn't mind him getting a few.

in jungkook's own words, from when he said on ahl that he wanted tattoos: pic.twitter.com/2FzaipEqSp — worst waitress (@flanconnoisseur) April 23, 2017

Of course, this happened over half a decade ago, so all of them are more comfortable and open-minded to doing different things.

Seeing Jungkook be able to get as many tattoos and piercings as he wants is a special, heart-warming sight for those who've been following the band since their debut.

