Did BTS' Jungkook get an eyebrow piercing?

Jeon Jungkook of BTS hosted a live stream on VLive earlier today, and fans are in shock after he revealed something special!
The 23-year-old debuted along with the rest of BTS in 2013, with their hit single "No More Dream." He had received professional training in singing and dancing before, having attended a summer class from Movement Lifestyle in South Korea for their dancing program.
After hearing some details he revealed on a live stream he held earlier, fans began to swarm social media with reactions and most were rendered speechless.
BTS' Jungkook reveals shocking detail on live stream, fans rendered speechless
Jungkook held a mini-concert for his fans on his live stream, singing karaoke and performing while being casual and relaxed, and also interacted with them and answered questions.
One burning query that had plagued fans for a while was whether the eyebrow piercing Jungkook sported for BTS' Butter music video and promotions was fake or not.
During a live broadcast for Butter (which was held around the time it was released in May 2021), Jungkook revealed that the piercing was indeed fake at the time, breaking the hearts of fans all around.
However, later on, fans began to notice something suspicious during BTS' Louis Vuitton promotion videos - it appeared as if Jungkook's piercing was indeed real, which caused a lot of confusion. But today, the question was finally answered by Jungkook himself.
Jungkook finally confirmed what thousands were waiting to hear, and fans weren't able to contain their excitement - having not only received a free mini concert from Jungkook, but to also hear that his eyebrow piercing was real, was overwhelming to say the least.
Many flooded Twitter with messages of appreciation not only for the K-pop idol's appearance, but for his honey-smooth vocals as well.
Years ago, when BTS was filming for their reality TV show "American Hustle Life," Jungkook had mentioned that he'd like to get tattoos in the future. BTS' Suga was slightly worried about him mentioning it so openly in front of the camera, due to the stigma around tattoos in South Korea.
Concerned about Jungkook's image, he told him that his fans might be disappointed at hearing that. Jungkook responded optimistically, stating that if they were his fans, they wouldn't mind him getting a few.
Of course, this happened over half a decade ago, so all of them are more comfortable and open-minded to doing different things.
Seeing Jungkook be able to get as many tattoos and piercings as he wants is a special, heart-warming sight for those who've been following the band since their debut.